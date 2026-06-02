TikToker Teacher Says She Emailed and Called a Parent All Year — the Mom Found Out Her Son Was Failing on the Last Day of School

A TikToker who identifies herself as a teacher has gone viral after recounting a phone call with a parent who had no idea her son had been failing for four quarters — despite two emails and multiple calls from the teacher.

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The user goes by @kingsdesee on TikTok. She shared her experience with a parent who was in the dark about her son’s overall performance in school. The video was shared on June 1, 2026, and has amassed over 1.3 million views on TikTok.

I could never be a teacher in a school. I wouldn't be able to deal with parents acting like they had no idea, they don't understand, it's your fault their kid failed.



No. It's your kid's fault they failed. Their own fault. pic.twitter.com/7OGzQoC4r0 — Orietta Rose ?? (@0riettaRose) June 1, 2026

Since it was the last day of school, the teacher was reaching out to the parents whose children did not pass her class. She was doing so through calls and emails. During this process, one such parent reached out to the educator and wanted to discuss her child’s grade.

When they connected, the TikToker claimed the mom was confused about how or why her son had failed. According to the TikToker, the student had averaged a final grade of 30 percent across all four quarters of the school year.

Upon hearing this, the mom was apparently confused and urged the teacher to explain. The teacher claimed the child would often be told to put his phone away, leave the classroom, or not pay attention in class.

The Parent Had No Idea About Her Son’s Grade or Behavior

The mom had claimed that it was her first time hearing about her son’s behavior and had “no idea” he wasn’t doing well in school. The teacher said she had attempted to contact the parent on multiple occasions.

The TikToker said she had emailed the parent twice about her son’s grade, and that the child’s grade was below a 64, which is what he needed to pass. She said she did not receive a response from the mother.

The parent argued about being unavailable to check emails since she “works and has other children.” The TikToker claimed that apart from emails, calls were also made to attempt communication.

@kingdesee Kids will do whatever they are allowed to get away with. They also learn from what they see. If you refuse to take accountability, so will they. If they’re allowed to miss out on assignments with no consequences, they’re gonna do it! Parents are trying to escape responsibility and it’s breeding kids who are not taking their education seriously. #fyp #teachertok #teachersoftiktok #teachertiktok #foryou ♬ original sound - Ms.Destinee?

The TikToker claimed she pulled up call records to prove to the parent that there were attempts made from January until recently, before the final grade, supposedly this month. The TikToker then described the mother's reaction.

She said, “She’s cussing at me…This don’t make [sic] no sense…There’s no way my child should be failing.” After that, the TikToker said that the parent’s son had not taken the final exam even though there were multiple opportunities to do so.

Ultimately, nothing could be done to change the grade. Upon reflection of the incident, the TikToker said, “I’m never confused when students refuse to take accountability. Their parents do not take accountability, so why would they?”

The Internet Was Abuzz With The Parent’s Lack of Accountability

The viral story on TikTok was reshared on X through a verified user who goes by @0riettaRose. The user shared the video on their account and sparked conversations about the parent’s actions in that situation.

Many had mixed feelings about the teacher and parent’s actions. A user said, “She was asking for so much when she did so little to check her son’s grades and attendance for school!”

What else is the teacher supposed to do... follow the kid home? The onus to succeed is entirely on the student and parent. Their failure does not become the teacher's fault by proxy. One phone call is enough, nevermind multiple outreach methods. Accountability. — ICEQUEEN (@Wynterrrrrr) June 2, 2026

The next user said, “I’m not saying the kid didn’t deserve to fail based on effort, but a couple of emails and a few phone calls is barely the minimum effort of reaching out to the parent or guardian.”

A third user said, “There really is no excuse to not know other than you just never bothered to look.”

A final one said, “I agree and disagree with what she’s saying. If the school doesn’t tell me, my child doesn’t tell me; How am I supposed to know about this test?” The same user added, “Just because I’m a parent, I’m supposed to know?”