A video posted by @theMakarioz on X has sparked discussion online after it showed a locksmith confronting a customer who allegedly tried to avoid paying for his services.

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At some point, most of us will need to contact a locksmith. Whether it’s because we’ve locked ourselves out of our house or need to change our locks for safety reasons, locksmiths are always on call to help people. What happens when someone who called for their services tries to get out of paying them by lying about their character? That’s exactly what happened in the viral video.

Woman falsely accused a locksmith of stealing $500 from her glovecompartment in an apparent attempt to avoid paying for his services. But things didn't go as planned ?? pic.twitter.com/lXMIb2VXYk — Becoming (@theMakarioz) June 12, 2026

Woman Accuses Locksmith of Taking $500 From Glove Box

In the video, a woman asks the locksmith to help her make a new key for her car. He sits in the driver's seat and starts working on the project. She’s standing by him the entire time. They’re in a parking lot, and it’s clear the locksmith is focusing only on the job at hand.

The woman, who was standing right by the locksmith on the driver's side, made her way to the passenger seat. She said she’s going to check her glovebox for something. She then reportedly accused the locksmith of going through her glove box and taking $500 in cash. $500 to be specific. She alleged that she saw him counting something, though the video appears to show the locksmith remaining in the driver's seat throughout the encounter. In the footage, the locksmith appears to remain in the driver's seat and does not appear to reach toward the glove box.

This didn’t stop the woman from calling the police to report a crime. When officers arrive, both parties give their accounts of what happened. Officers can be seen gathering statements from both parties. Three officers are shown taking statements from those involved. The locksmith alleges the woman accused him of theft to avoid paying for the service.

The locksmith and woman exchange words in front of the officers. The locksmith says he’s done this job for 14 years, and doesn’t need to steal money from his customers. At one point, the locksmith interrupts the woman's conversation with officers, prompting an officer to warn him that he could be handcuffed.

Officers eventually warn those involved that arrests could be made if the situation continues to escalate, including the friends and family members of the woman who accused the locksmith of stealing.

In the middle of the heated moment, someone tells the police that the woman’s baby daddy called. He admitted to the whole thing. He took the money out of the glove box, and she had made a mistake by assuming he was the one who stole from her. She apologizes, but it feels like too little too late. The situation has already escalated.

She paid for the services in the end. She admitted she was wrong, and said she is a big girl who can own up to her bad behavior.

Commenters on X were taken aback by this interaction. Many thought everyone involved in the scenario was wrong.

One X commenter wrote, “Why would a locksmith even go inside the vehicle? The police are just as dumb. Establish the locksmith's actions. The lady is probably mistaken and wants to avoid payment”.

Another user mentioned that this is a good example of why everyone should have cameras on hand to protect themselves against scams. “This is why having a body cam, as well as a dash cam, and a porch cam, is so important. Fraudsters out here doing anything they can to avoid honest work. Even if it means hurting you financially, physically, or both. Protect yourself,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the allegations and statements made by those involved in the incident shown in the video.