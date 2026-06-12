A video posted to X has sparked discussion online after it showed New Jersey police officers pulling over a driver and questioning him about several factors they said raised suspicion, including his decision to wear a hoodie in hot weather.

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In the clip, the officers explain their reasons for the traffic stop, prompting debate among viewers about whether the encounter was justified. The video has since drawn reactions across X, with users weighing in on the officers' explanation and conduct during the stop.

?⚠️ A viral video shows a NJ cop pull over a Black driver for "wearing a sweatshirt in hot weather" pic.twitter.com/AT766md9Rq — Police The Police 2.0 (@PoliceThePolic1) June 11, 2026

Video Shows Heated Exchange During New Jersey Traffic Stop

In the video, the officers approach the man’s car and start naming different reasons why they pulled him over. First, they say they were concerned when they drove past him because he was ‘reaching down’ and ‘hiding his face.’ The officer then adds that he was wearing a sweatshirt in 80-degree weather, which looked suspicious to him. The officer also questions whether the disabled parking placard displayed in the vehicle belongs to him, telling him to show proof that it’s actually his. He said people in the area complain about people parking in handicapped spots that don’t need it, but this man was never parked, and the officer admits this.

The encounter became increasingly tense as the driver questioned the officers' reasoning. He wanted to speak to a supervisor and get the officers badge numbers. The police then told him to step out of his car, though he wasn’t under arrest. When he wouldn’t get out of the car, they threatened to arrest him for obstructing justice. By the end, the police had broken his car’s door handle.

The man was then pulled from the vehicle and arrested. Throughout the encounter, he repeatedly asked officers why he was being detained.

Many people agreed with the man who was arrested. One commenter wrote, “Been there mine said ‘lots of people have been stealing rental cars lately’ black hoodie and they rode next to me for like 2min first then the next dude got me. No tickets just checkin on me. Lol i dont mind though its nbd unless you're a drug dealer or something…..” Another user said, “Racist needs retraining. So what if you hid from a po is it against the law. Suspiciousness is not a crime otherwise, a po could pull over every car on the road because who dies double-checks themselves when they see a police car double-check the speed limit, your speed...”

Another X user who sided with the police wrote, “If you got nothing to hide, why not just comply? You can file all the reports and complaints after the fact. Now your day is ruined, you’re going to jail, and your chance of actually getting these cops in trouble for harassing you is zero.” Another commenter added, “If somebody looked suspicious in my neighborhood, I would want the cops to check it out. No matter what race or sex. All he had to do was act mature and educate and give them the paperwork and ID. He just acted like the usual racial profiling would.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in the video or the claims made by those involved in the traffic stop.