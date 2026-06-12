‘Apparently That Was Not a Real Rule’: Man Recounts 90-Minute Sales Pitch Just to Get a Window Quote

A man needed two foggy windows replaced, called a company for a quote, and ended up sitting through what he described as a full sales seminar.

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The video of him recounting the experience was shared on X by the account @WallStreetApes, with a caption criticizing high-pressure sales tactics.

In the video, the man said he called a window company expecting a straightforward bid. Two representatives arrived and first claimed there was a three-window minimum, even though he only needed two replaced. When he objected, they backed off, and he said, "Apparently that was not a real rule."

Companies are going way too far to try and sell you products



Just to buy 2 new windows, a company came out and said you have to



- Do a 3 window minimum even through you only need 2

- Sit through a 90 minute presentation on the history of the company, the founder, their story

-… pic.twitter.com/BLR2Ynnpb4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 12, 2026

Instead, the visit turned into a 90-minute presentation covering the company's history, its founder's story, a walkthrough of window types, and even a discussion on inflation and the economy.

He told them upfront he didn't need any of that, asking only for the manufacturer name and a price so he could compare it against other bids later that week.

The windows themselves looked good and came from an established manufacturer, but the representatives first walked him through pricing changes since the pandemic before quoting a figure.

He wanted to discuss it with his wife and compare it to other bids before deciding, but one representative began lowering the price unprompted.

After he repeated that he wouldn't sign anything that day, the representative extended his hand and asked, "Should we shake on it?" twice before he stood up and ended the visit.

The post drew comments from people with similar stories. One commenter wrote, "Had the same experience at a home expo show. Two companies wouldn't even give me a ballpark estimate what a per window cost was. All wanted to come out and give me a presentation," adding that they eventually found a local installer with a lifetime warranty instead.

Had the same experience at a home expo show. Two companies wouldn’t even give me a ballpark estimate what a per window cost was. All wanted to come out and give me a presentation. Just kept going until I found a local guy with a lifetime warranty and good reputation. — Chris McBride (@crownkingkc1234) June 12, 2026

Another user had a more positive comparison, writing, "I went with a local family owned windows place. No BS gave me a good selection easy sale, easy install it was great. There are still good ones out there."

The original poster said the windows themselves checked out fine on price and quality, but he decided not to buy from them at all because of how the visit went. He added that a simple bid with a follow-up window likely would have led to a quick yes from him and his wife.

One commenter extended the comparison to another industry known for aggressive sales tactics, "You think that's bad? Wait till you express a shred of interest in solar panels."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @WallStreetApes, which referenced an unidentified TikTok creator. The identities of those involved, the location, and the original TikTok source have not been confirmed.