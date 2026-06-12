‘It’s Like a Museum, Literally’: A European TikToker’s First Walmart Trip in Austin Has 3 Million Views and X Cannot Stop Talking About It

A European TikToker's reaction to visiting a Walmart in Austin, Texas, has drawn more than 3 million views on TikTok after he called the store 'the biggest tourist attraction I can have as a European.' The video on TikTok was shared by a user who goes by @404_sag.

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The user said in the video, “It’s like a museum, literally.”

Inside, he panned the camera from one end of the store to the other, comparing the scale to anything available in Europe. He also said he had gotten lost in the store on a previous visit.

During that time, the TikToker said he ended up walking around, exploring different aisles in the store. He also said that it couldn’t be compared to the stores in Europe, suggesting that the stores there were smaller.

He highlighted a range of products that surprised him, including a large pizza, pickles, a bottle of Coke, a roll of meat, ice cream, and tortillas.

The last product he was surprised to find was a gallon of milk, which is fairly common in the United States. Many of his followers on TikTok asked him to share a TikTok of a European grocery store next.

The TikToker confirmed in the comments that a comparison video was in the works. But he did not provide followers with a timeline.

The Walmart Video Moves to X, Where It Draws 700,000 Views

The video was reposted on X by @gofishh77 shortly after going viral on TikTok. It was shared on a verified account called @gofishh77 and has gained over 700,000 views, followed by over 600 comments.

Users on X seemed to have also had revelations about the size and portions of certain products, like a gallon of mayo and milk. Some users commented on how it was a normal product size in an American household.

A European man breaks down how they feel when they go into a Walmart. pic.twitter.com/ssFAviS3dY — Richie Rich (@gofishh77) June 11, 2026

The user said, “It’s funny they don’t get that some families are really big and need those extra-sized items.” The same user added, “Our stores wouldn’t add it if there wasn’t a need for the product.”

Others wondered what stores in Europe were actually like. But many wondered what the man’s reaction would be if he visited other popular stores like Costco and Sam’s Club.

The details above reflect the account as posted on TikTok by @404_sag and reposted on X by @gofishh77.