A video posted to X is drawing reactions after two waitresses shared the types of restaurant orders they dislike handling the most.

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In the clip, the servers explain that complicated orders can be difficult for kitchen staff to manage, especially during busy shifts. While many viewers understood their frustrations, others took issue with the way the waitresses described certain customers and their requests.

Waitress Says Customers Should ‘Grow Up’ About Food Modifications

Working at a restaurant isn’t easy. The hours are difficult, and if customers aren’t tipping well, it can be difficult for workers to survive on their salary alone. It’s not surprising that the two waitresses are causing a stir on X with their opinions on restaurant diners, even if they are being honest about their experience in the kitchen.

I see these waitresses posting if you can't afford a 20% tip, you shouldn't go out while at the same time having this attitude. If I don't want tomatoes on my sandwich, I'm going to ask for no tomatoes because I'm an adult and you're dating the short order cook drug dealer. pic.twitter.com/KI9kmdy74V — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) June 12, 2026

“What’s your biggest ick in customers?” one waitress asked the other. “Modifying any of the food,” she answered. “I understand, you go out to a restaurant and there’s tomatoes in something, and oh ‘I don’t really like tomatoes. Can I get it without tomatoes?” She adds that though she understands where they’re coming from, it’s easier for the waitresses to have their customers take the food as is and remove the ingredients they don’t like on their own. She did say diners like this need to ‘grow up,’ which drew strong reactions from viewers.

The other waitress added that there are reasons why it’s difficult, and it sometimes has to do with cooks in the kitchen who are grumpy or aren’t interested in making adjustments to the dish. Many X users criticized the waitresses' comments.

“I see these waitresses posting if you can't afford a 20% tip, you shouldn't go out while at the same time having this attitude. If I don't want tomatoes on my sandwich, I'm going to ask for no tomatoes because I'm an adult and you're dating the short order cook drug dealer,” wrote the user who posted the video.

One X commenter wrote, “They want to be paid the equivalent of $40 an hour to carry plates of food a distance of 12 feet without any thinking involved. They usually don’t even remember who got what and let the customers figure it out”. Another X user wrote, “These people have zero skills. They write down what you want while someone else does all the work making the food. Why do they deserve anything above minimum wage?”

However, not everyone was on their side. One commenter wrote, “I agree with her. Be a man and take the tomatoes off yourself. What are you? A child who can’t eat something if icky tomatoes touched it? Do you refuse to eat if your eggs touch your hash browns too?” Another user added, “lol the point is you should try more. Try not to read her as hateful. I manage restaurants and a favorite thing to do is find out things people don’t like and make them try it. You don’t like tomatoes? Well when did you last try? On what? Let’s try this. Hospitality is lost now.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the individuals featured in the video.