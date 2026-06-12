‘You Overstepped’: A Mother Posted Her Daughter’s $50 Engagement Ring on X and Called It Too Cheap and the Replies Did Not Go Easy on Her

On X, a mother complained that her daughter's engagement ring was too cheap. But most users asked her to mind her own business.

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The post showed a photo of a Wuziwen bridal ring set alongside a caption in which the mother expressed disappointment at the ring's price. The ring is a sterling silver solitaire set with two pavé band guards, available on Amazon and eBay for roughly $50 to $55.

The post, however, did not identify the individuals involved.

Ladies, be honest ?? My daughter’s fiancé gave her this ring, and I told her it looked small and not very nice. I think she deserves better, but she refuses to ask him to replace it. Am I right or overstepping ? pic.twitter.com/osi2td9sQD — Kinza (@Kinza1278) June 11, 2026

Dozens of replies criticized the mother, with users accusing her of prioritizing material value over her daughter's happiness. "You overstepped," wrote an X user. "As long as your daughter is happy, that's all that should matter. It's not about the ring or how much it is or how big it is. It might be all that he could afford without going [into] debt for the next 15 years."

Another user wrote: "The ring is gorgeous, and you are not."

Another user shared that her husband gave her a small diamond ring when they married in their early 20s. "He has been asking me for 31 years to replace it, and I refuse," she wrote. "It's one of my most precious gifts."

According to jewelry insurance company BriteCo, the average engagement ring in the U.S. cost $6,504 in 2025. Lab-grown diamonds, however, typically cost at least 50% less than natural diamonds, making quality rings available across a wider price range.

If he did it in love that’s what matters. At some point if they even stay married , she can always pick her own one day. It’s not about the ring it’s about who’s giving it to you. My husband could have given me a soda pop top and I would have been happy. Stop being petty. — Ken Greco (@KenGreco252920) June 12, 2026

An X user also touched on that jewelry industry and said, "It would be wonderful if we did away with wedding rings entirely and stopped getting sucked in by the diamond industry." Others questioned the mother's sense of boundaries and wrote, "I can already foresee problems for them because you're going to be one of those meddling mothers."

Another wrote, "If he's a good man and loved my daughter, I'd be over the moon for them both. Your reaction is shallow and shortsighted."

It was unclear as of publication whether the daughter had seen her mother's post or responded to it.