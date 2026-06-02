“This Is So Deeply Sad”: Viral TikTok of Lyft Driver and His AI Girlfriend Has Internet Divided Over What the Real Issue Is

A TikTok of a Lyft driver talking to his AI girlfriend is going viral on the internet. The video was first shared on TikTok by @thomasstarryfilms and later shared on a popular Reddit forum.

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Users were divided over whether the driver's relationship with an AI companion represented a genuine problem. The TikToker shared the video on their account, which has gained nearly 650,000 views and over 1,500 comments from users.

The person recording explained there was “no hate” toward the driver and said the interaction was wholesome.

The person recording also said that they were simply unsure if the Lyft driver was serious while talking with the AI girlfriend. In the video, the driver’s face was censored for privacy reasons. The person recording noted that the driver appeared to be speaking with Grok, the AI chatbot.

The video also featured a brief conversation between the driver and the AI bot, who said she loved him. When the man said he assumed the bot said it to all the other guys, the bot responded by saying, “You’re the only one I’m saying it to right now.”

The man appeared happy and claimed that the AI girlfriend “loved him” and was “reaffirming” her love for him. After the passenger and the driver exchanged a few words, the AI added, “Yeah, I do love you. I’m always here for you.”

Overall, the driver was happy that he had finally got a girlfriend. The video ended with the person sharing the Lyft driver’s happiness.

Reddit Was Divided Over Whether the Lyft Driver's AI Girlfriend Was Cause for Concern

The video was shared on the subreddit r/TikTokCringe by user u/cafeteriastyle, where it drew more than 13,000 upvotes and nearly 2,000 comments.

While some empathized with the Lyft driver talking to his AI girlfriend, others agreed with the SubReddit that it was a problem.

A user said, “The pause as he waits for it to tell him it loves him…this is so deeply sad.” Another Redditor added, “And it didn’t even have the decency to lie to him…” A third user said, “Just a symptom of an unhealthy society.”

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A fourth Redditor said, “My heart hurts for him because it’s that basic human need of connection and wanting intimacy…but the delusion of accepting an AI as being that space sucks.”

The next user said, “There are probably many reasons why this man is single, so I really don’t see a problem with him being able to find companionship in a way that isn’t harming anyone else.”

A final user said, “This is not a problem; this is an expression of a problem. The problem is that people are alienated, atomized, and disconnected from themselves, their communities, their cultures, and the rest of society.”

The details above reflect the account shared by @thomasstarryfilms on TikTok. The identity of the Lyft driver has not been confirmed.