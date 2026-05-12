Grandmother Refuses to Watch Grandkids for the Summer After Daughter Tells Her to ‘Grow Up’: Internet Backs Her Completely

A daughter asked her parents to “grow up” after they refused to take care of their grandkids for the summer. The grandparents shared their story via a forum on Reddit and asked users about whether they were right in their decision to prioritize their well-being.

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The user claimed to be a 53-year-old full-time professor at a college. Since the woman has June and July off, she said she typically uses that time for “training and professional development.

Her 26-year-old daughter, whom she called Katie, had been suggesting for weeks that she wanted her parents to watch her three children over the summer.

The woman described her daughter as having an “explosive temper,” writing that when things did not go her way Katie would allegedly throw tantrums, pick fights and resort to name-calling

The first real test of that resolve came the day before Mother's Day when Katie asked them to take her one-year-old for the day.

She said a knee injury and her husband's exhaustion meant they were not in a position to take the grandchild that day.

The woman recalled her daughter’s response: “She threw a fit and told me to grow up and that Dad should act like a man and get over himself.”

Despite the confrontation, the grandparents ended up caring for all three grandchildren that day — she did not explain in the post how the situation escalated from a request for one child to all three.

Grandmother Refuses to Watch Grandchildren for the Summer After Daughter Tells Her to “Grow Up”

In the aftermath of this heated exchange, the woman decided to remain stern and not cave. On Mother's Day itself, instead of a greeting, the daughter called with yet another ask.

The woman said, “She calls up her dad all nicey-nice and asks if he can watch her kids just one day a week all summer so she can have a break.”

She said her husband was wavering but she was not — her response, as she wrote it, was “ABSOLUTELY NOT!”

She wrote that refusing the summer request made her the family's target of criticism.

She concluded her story by wondering if she and her husband were “rewarding” their daughter’s alleged bad behavior. Redditors had a lot to say about that, and they shared their thoughts in a thread of the post.

Reddit Weighs In — and Most Commenters Sided With the Grandmother

Many netizens claimed that the grandmother’s response was justified and valid. They each shared their suggestions.

One such user recommended, “Give her the list of daycare centers in your area.” Another responded, adding, “And maybe a therapist’s number for that entitlement.”

The next one stated, “She has nothing else to do, and they are her kids. You have earned a break.”

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A fourth user pointed out, “As someone who’s working in academia, having those two months off is huge. Teaching college students is stressful, especially these days.”

Another suggested, “Tell her the same thing she said about her dad. Tell her to grow up and act like a mom.” A final one stated, “Stop caving. Her kids, her responsibility. Help should be appreciated, not expected.”

Many users said the grandmother’s reaction to her daughter asking them to watch their grandkids was justified. As of publication, the grandmother had not returned to the thread with a follow-up on how the situation resolved.