‘Stop Pretending They’re Innocent’: A Viral Post Argues Young People Shouldn’t Have to Hide Tattoos From Grandma

A Reddit user’s post about young people worrying about what older people think has sparked a conversation. The post shared on r/unpopularopinion had garnered around 723 comments as of publication.

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The user started the post by writing, “What I mean by this is we need to stop watching what we say around old people. To stop worrying about what old people think.” The Reddit user continued, “For example, I saw a video of a girl saying she needs to take down all her ‘offensive’ house decor before her grandma shows up because her grandma is hyper religious. This included taking down pictures of her and her boyfriend, hiding liquor bottles, putting away funny mugs, and swapping out any clothing that wasn't as modest as something out of 'The Handmaid's Tale.”

Citing another example, the user wrote, “I also saw another girl say she had to give her mom a ride, so she had to play no music in the car just in case the music had themes of drugs, obscenities, or cuss words. She had to put on a bigger shirt to not show her shoulders. She had to put on foundation to cover up tattoos.”

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Continuing with the idiom that old people 'weren't born yesterday,' the user wrote, "They had s-- and had their fair share of curse words. They were around others who may have done similar things. Alcohol and tattoos aren’t anything new." The Reddit user recalled their parents, who worked in a nursing home, sharing stories about older residents having relationships with each other.

The user also wrote, “They’d shout racial slurs at staff and say every cuss word they could think of. That may not be every old person, but at the end of the day, old people are still adults and have lived a long life of sinning as well. We need to stop pretending they’re innocent and being so protective of what they think and what they’ll say.”

“I forgot to say, it’s not a matter of old people not cussing in front of young people; it’s a matter of old people getting offended by everything they don’t like and making it known,” wrote the user. “It’s easier to tell your old relative to stop pointing out something they don’t like and complaining about it than hiding your true self just because you’re worried about what they’ll say. They say the younger generation is soft when they can’t stand seeing a woman with a nose piercing.”

The user concluded by writing, “Obviously I’m not talking about ALL old people. I can’t believe I need to say that. I’m talking about the ones who act as if they’ve never heard the word f---. The ones who act like they don’t know what s-- is when they have had 8 children. The ones who clutch their pearls when they see 2 men k-ss or someone with a sleeve tattoo.”

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In the comments section, one commenter joked by writing, “I watched my 80 year old dad flirt with a nurse by sticking the tip of his tongue to his nose. Something I didn't know he could do. Lol.” Another user commented, “Being in my early 70’s, I find this hilarious. Do the math; we grew up in the 60’s and 70’s, Woodstock to cocaine in every dance club bathroom. Any older person who can’t be near pink hair is either faking it, has Alzheimer’s and can’t remember their own youth or is Amish. A screaming teenager at a Beatles concert is now well over 80.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the post. The account above reflects the story as described by the original poster on r/unpopularopinion.

