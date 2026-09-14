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A Man Changed His Tinder Gender Preference to All Genders and Got 100 Likes in Two Days — Every Single One Was From Men

By Reni

4:59 AM CDT on September 14, 2026

Tinder hack for more likes sparked a heated debate on Reddit about self-esteem.

Tinder hack for more likes sparked a heated debate on Reddit about self-esteem.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Wikimedia Commons | Mathis franckel ; (R) Reference Image via Canva

A man’s Tinder hack to get more matches has drawn significant attention on Reddit. Many argue that dating apps are being used differently today and that they may be getting toxic. However, others drew a contrast and claimed they’ve found their person on it.

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Reddit user u/RudeTechnician587 shared the story on r/BoyDinnerDiaries, describing how changing his gender preference to all genders led to more than 100 likes in two days. He included a photo of his Singaporean rice in the post. 

Like any other person looking to meet their significant other, he downloaded Tinder and began swiping right. He assumed he’d get matched with at least one woman, but his efforts proved futile.

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He then upgraded to a premium version, which he said allowed him to see who had swiped right on him. A day later, still no luck. He switched tactics and thought that instead of swiping right with breaks, he should be more proactive. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out either. 

As a last resort, he decided to change up the filters and removed his gender preferences from female, to all genders—and within two days of making that change he got over 100 likes. However, all 100 likes and matches were from male users. 

He wrote that although he was flattered, he was 'unfortunately' not into men. He said he now better understood the negativity surrounding dating apps after the experience. 

He said, “It basically ruined my otherwise intact self-esteem in less than (a) week.” Although it worked for others, he claimed that the app simply wasn’t for him. That’s despite hearing many positive reports of it. 

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The Tinder Hack Sparked Heated Debate in the SubReddit Thread…

The SubReddit story received 3,400 upvotes with 265 comments as of publication. Redditors were divided over the man's story. One user claimed that dating apps simply weren’t good for “anyone.” 

Another agreed with the comment and highlighted the impact it has on self-esteem. The user wrote, “Dating apps will do a number on your self-esteem. It is unfortunately incredibly gamified…” 

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Many others argued claiming they actually found their forever person on dating apps like Tinder. They each shared stories of the time it worked out. But, many continued to remain unconvinced about it. 

Some mentioned that perhaps Tinder worked best back when it had just begun. But didn’t brush off the fact that it isn’t entirely hopeless today. They noted, “It’s not worthless, but it’s not as good as it once was either.”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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