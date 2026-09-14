‘Why Are You Not Crying?’ Woman’s Calm Reaction to Being Hit by a Car Sparks Debate on TikTok

A TikTok posted by @arriegatoo on August 9 shows her recording herself moments after an accident she described at the time as being run over by a car. The video had drawn 934,700 likes, 3,900 comments, 46,900 saves, and 54,800 shares as of publication.

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In the clip, she says, "What the f---! Oh my god! I just got like f------ ran over!" No vehicle is visible in the footage, and the caption reads, "Just got ran over wbu."

The video shows a raw, reddened abrasion on her side near her waist, along with bruising and abrasions on her leg, including a larger reddish-brown mark near her shin and a smaller circular wound closer to her ankle. She smiles and points while showing the injuries to the camera.

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She posted a follow-up video on August 10 explaining what actually happened. She and her friends were dropping someone off at a house on a hill when the driver's car began malfunctioning, with the gas pedal not responding and the brakes failing. The car started rolling backward, so the driver jumped out, followed by her.

The TikToker said she forgot the car was on a hill, and it had picked up speed to around 20 miles per hour by the time she jumped, scattering her belongings and knocking her to the ground. She was struck in the head by the still-open car door as she tried to get up, knocking her back down a second time.

She then felt something pulling her hair and realized the car's tire was rolling over it, though the tire did not run over her body. She said she was scared, and that after standing up, she realized she was scraped — an injury she said 'hurts the most' among the wounds shown in the original video.

Commenters on the original video largely focused on her composed reaction to the injuries rather than visible distress. One attributed her demeanor to a physiological response. They wrote, "The adrenaline hit you so hard, i can't imagine how you felt an hour later."

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Another described a similar experience of their own after being hit by a car. They wrote, "Adrenaline and chock, I was the same when I got hit by a car, I was talking about his windshield being broken instead of me almost dying worrying if he was okay."

The TikToker said she does not plan to pursue legal action against the driver since it was a friend, and that others, including the driver's mother, arrived at the scene shortly after. She said filming the video was not her first reaction to the incident.

Addressing criticism in the comments of her original post, she said she had not lied about the incident but had exaggerated how she initially described it, writing that she was not faking the injuries "for clout."

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Some commenters asked outright why she wasn't crying. One wrote, "Omg are you good? Why are you not crying?"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in these videos, including the identities of those involved and the condition of the vehicle. The details above reflect the TikTok creator's account across both videos as shared on TikTok.