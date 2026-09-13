‘I Thought This Was on You’: Woman Says Man Refused to Pay the Bill on a Date He Initiated — She Left While He Was in the Bathroom

A TikTok describing a first date that started off promising before ending with the woman ditching the man at the restaurant drew 439,000 likes as of publication.

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In a video posted by @nashalantmusic, the creator recounted a date she said "actually started off as the best date I have ever been on." She said the man picked her up in his own car, had already made restaurant reservations without asking her preference beforehand. She said in the video, "He had the restaurant in mind and did not ask me anything. That's how I like it. Don't ask me s---, juts take me where you want to take me."

According to the creator, the date continued well through drinks, appetizers and conversation, with the two ordering multiple rounds of drinks together. She described him as, "He is cute, he is funny, he seems like he got money."

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She said the mood shifted when the bill arrived and the man became quiet. She said she initially assumed he wanted to extend the date, but said roughly 15 minutes passed with the conversation growing shorter. She started to think, "Why isn't he picking it (the bill) up?," she said.

According to the video, the man then said he wanted to use the bathroom. When she asked how he planned to handle the bill, she said he responded, "I thought this was on you." She said she pointed out that he had picked her up, chosen the restaurant, and initiated the date, and didn't feel she should be responsible for paying. According to her account, he replied that he wasn't paying either, and he took her on a date because she wanted him too. He said, "I don't take b------ on dates."

The creator said that as she began looking at her phone, the man asked what she was doing; she told him she was transferring funds to pay. She said he told her their second date would be on him before heading to the bathroom, and she agreed to handle the bill. She said in the video she was on her phone not to pay the bill but was booking an uber.

Rather than paying, the creator said she told the restaurant's front desk that her date would be covering the bill and said he would tip 30%. She said she then left the restaurant before he returned from the bathroom.

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Commenters were largely supportive of the creator's decision. One wrote, "I would have ask for separate checks soooo fast and got my a-- an uber." Another commented, "I love how he BOLDLY assumed there would be a second date." A third wrote, "How bro was looking after the bill came."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the creator's account as shared on TikTok.