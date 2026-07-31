NYC Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Day Video Draws Mixed Reactions

A video from this year's Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Day celebration in Harlem is drawing attention on X. The video, which showcases Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Day, which took place on July 28, has become something of a controversial take for people.

Featured Video

The event is an annual cultural and religious celebration held annually on July 28 in Harlem. Honoring the life and pacifist legacy of the Sufi leader Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba, the event features a parade down the streets of Harlem, starting at 116th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Blvd and ending at the Plaza of the State Office Building.

Dakar? Nope. This is NYC. pic.twitter.com/niFCK4dkxp — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 30, 2026

The clip drew polarized reactions, with some commenters criticizing the celebration while others accused those comments of being racist, as it shows food being prepared on the covered concrete, though many cultures traditionally prepare food the same way. Most of these comments, which will not be highlighted here, are in poor taste and disrespectful of others' cultures.

Advertisement

NYC is a city for all cultures and their celebrations

"This event has been celebrated in New York City since 1989. It's in one part of NYC. It's for one day. NYC always had many cultural events through out the year. Put things in real context. Trying to bait people into thinking it's something else then what it is," said a user.

In fact, almost the entire comment section is a lesson in people refusing or being too afraid to expand their horizons and cultural knowledge. NYC especially is a cultural hub, and is called a melting pot for a reason.

One X commenter wrote, "There’s a difference between accepting others cultures and letting them destroy yours. We don’t eat food off the street in America."

Advertisement

From what the video shows, it does not appear that anybody involved is trying to destroy American culture or force people into it. Like all other Americans, they are simply living their lives and celebrating what they want--which is exactly why America was founded in the first place.

While some commenters criticized the food preparation shown in the video, others defended the event as a longstanding cultural and religious celebration held annually in Harlem.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when the video was recorded or the circumstances surrounding the footage beyond what was shared on X.