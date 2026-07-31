A viral video circulating on X claims a Texas firefighter was sued after helping rescue passengers from a stranded roller coaster. The video identifies the firefighter as Mark Harrison and alleges one rider later filed a lawsuit over inappropriate touching during the rescue.

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The video was re-shared by X user @silentblossom_, and claimed the firefighter was was Mark Harrison, a 35-year-old fire captain from Galveston, Texas. While very few people are chastising him for the "inappropriate contact" allegations, other commenters questioned the allegation that he would be trying to "steal a feel" in the middle of such a dangerous operation. But let's uncover more of the details to this unusual case.

Firefighters in Galveston, Texas, carried out a difficult rescue after eight students became stranded nearly 100 feet above the ground on the Iron Shark roller coaster. Following the rescue, one rider filed a lawsuit, alleging inappropriate touching during the evacuation.

The… pic.twitter.com/bPaaZsgf7Z — SilentOrbit (@silentblossom_) July 30, 2026

The video began with actual footage of Mark rescuing one of the girls from the stranded roller coaster while it was on a vertical track, meaning it was suspended in an ascending position. The video appears to show how difficult of a task it was to evacuate a fully-loaded roller coaster from that angle.

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As it was reported by the video, the roller coaster suffered a mechanical failure during a climb with eight passengers on board while roughly 100 feet in the air. Being the fire captain, Mark acted fast and led his rescue team to the terrified passengers, using an aerial ladder to access them.

Each passenger was safely delivered from the broken roller coaster one by one using the ladder. However, according to the post a few days after the rescue, one of the riders, a girl named Megan, sued him for inappropriate touching during the rescue. The lawsuit requested compensation for emotional distress.

Body Camera Footage Becomes Part of Discussion

In his defense, the Fire Department released Mark's body cam footage, which appears to show him having heavy protective gear and gloves. Very thick gloves designed to absorb high heat temperatures during a rescue. The body cam also showed that every move Mark made while removing Megan was cautious, and aimed at keeping her from falling. The footage does not appear to show any signs of groping or intentional harassment.

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Nevertheless, despite his denied wrongdoing, according to the court ruling cited in the video, the judge said the contact could be considered sexual harassment. The judge said that personal boundaries should still be respected, even during emergency rescues like this one.

Many people in the comments are upset, calling her lawsuit a desperate attempt at a money grab. One individual wrote, "Some of these women will use anything to say a man sexual harassed them. Western society has turned it into a witch hunt."

Another person said, "He can’t feel anything though those gloves. Lawsuits like this put future people needing rescued in jeopardy."

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This X user gave some legal insight into the situation, "It won't stand up in court. When you receive treatment in a life-threating situation you have what's called "Implied permission" that you're accepting their help rather than being left in that situation. Unless the professional does something clearly wrong it won't stand up."

The most damning part of all this is that if the court rules against him, he'll be ordered to pay the rescued rider $50,000 in emotional distress damages. Like the saying goes, "No good deed goes unpunished."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral video, including details about the alleged lawsuit, court proceedings or body camera footage.