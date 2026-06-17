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TikToker Roasts Balenciaga For Wanting $2,516 For a ‘Genius Product’ She Thinks Is the ‘Stupidest’

6:04 AM CDT on June 17, 2026

TikToker mocks Balenciaga's absurd and expensive fashion

TikToker mocks Balenciaga’s absurd and expensive fashion

|Image credits: TikTok/refashionedhippie

An account known on TikTok as @refashionedhippie posted a video mocking Balenciaga's denim pants priced at $2,516 that, as the creator put it, is "a pair of jeans sewn shut and worn as a shirt."

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The TikToker started the video with a disclaimer, "Hello, and welcome to this is the stupidest thing I've ever seen," she said. "Yes, that's quite a competition. But I think I found a winner."

She then lifted the item into the frame that resembled a pair of folded-over jeans. The back had no additional detailing or design. "The genius of this product is in getting an idiot to pay for it," she said. "That is the genius of modern Balenciaga."

The pants top is priced at $2,516 at original retail, according to the video. But the comment section did not limit itself to the pants top.

One wrote, "I think the Balenciaga trash bag is a stupider thing I have ever seen. Why would I want to pay $1790 for a trash bag when I can get it for free at the market! 🤣🤣🤣"

Another commenter compared the fashion trend to a prop, writing, "what's even funnier is in 2014 Gallagher pulled me on the stage as a prop for a joke. The joke was how the next fashion trend was going to be wearing underwear as tops. How do I look?"

A third commenter posted their own competing nomination for the pants top's crown, writing, "Now is my time to share the pants pants monstrosity I found at savers! I did not buy since they were $15 not on sale"

Under creative director Demna, Balenciaga has consistently embraced the absurdist luxury style. Items like the aforementioned garbage bag and damaged sneakers that cost more than $1,000 have all sparked media attention and ridicule that, according to critics, serve as free marketing.

As of publication, the video is still up for viewing on TikTok via @refashionedhippie's account, gathering more replies.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all details described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @refashionedhippie.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the personal opinions of an individual social media user. The Daily Dot assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions taken based on the content of this article.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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