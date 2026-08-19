Woman Peels Onion Layers Off Before Checkout to Save Money

A woman is going viral online for what she might consider to be a hack to save money on produce because, according to her, “they be charging too much for this stuff.”

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In a clip making the rounds online, reshared by X user @Kittenwaffin, a woman can be seen standing in a Walmart aisle holding an onion. She then begins to peel the rough layers on the outside of it off, which typically aren’t consumed but merely there to protect the fresher onion layers underneath, telling the person with her who’s recording the whole thing, “I’m gonna peel all this s--t off this mother f--kin onion, this about two or three dollars right here.”

She peeled the onion and threw it on the floor in the candy isle because she didn't want to pay for "all this extra shit".



Zero sense of civility or decorum.



What are the chances that taxpayers paid for that onion anyway? ? pic.twitter.com/0rs3apgpCb — ? ?????? ? (@Kittenwaffin) August 18, 2026

Woman Tries to Save Money by Peeling Layers Off an Onion Before Checkout

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As the woman continues to peel the onion layers, she tells the person with her, “Damn man these b****** be chargin a bitch for all this extra s--t. Cause you gotta weigh this s***.” The person with her then warns that peeling the onion in the aisle will make her cry. The woman responds, “I’d rather cry right here than cry at the register.”

She then tells her, “I’m gonna peel this shit off here,” adding, “They gonna weigh this,” and then looking over at another woman on the aisle, telling her, “I just took off two or three dollars just now.”

The other woman can be seen laughing, and as the woman walks away heading toward the registers, she also lets out a loud laugh over her shenanigans. But still, she did peel the layers off and put the peeled onion in the bag ready to be weighed.

I don't care anymore. They're robbing us with fake weights anyway. — Echoes and Scores (@echoesandscores) August 18, 2026

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While the price of food has gone up tremendously, prompting many to try and find ways to cut costs and save on spending at the grocery store, most people weren’t siding with the woman’s tactic, except for this person who commented, “I agree with her. Stores spray water on produce so it weighs more. Plus banana, how many damn stickers does a banana bunch need, each fuqqing banana doesn't need a damn sticker.”

But most took a judgmental tone toward the woman, with one person calling her behavior “absolutely insufferable.” Meanwhile, the X user who reshared the clip argued that taxpayer dollars had gone toward the onion and said the woman had “zero sense of civility or decorum.” Another commenter expressed frustration over food prices, writing, “I don't care anymore. They’re robbing us with fake weights anyway.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims or statements made in the video, which are based on the woman's comments and the footage shared online.