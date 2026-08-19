A Woman Called to Cancel Her $1,200 Imaging Appointment — a Hospital Staff Member Told Her to Opt Out of Insurance — the Price Dropped to $480

An American patient tried to cancel her imaging appointment after learning it was $1,200 with insurance. However, a medical staff member suggested she opt out of it because then the price would drop to $480. The internet was left stunned by the stark difference in cost.

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According to the Daily Dot’s findings, the original TikTok video appears to have been removed. But @WallStreetApes shared it on their official X account, sparking heated debates about medical insurance.

American needed medical imaging. She was told the cost with her insurance is $1,200. She told them unfortunately she would have to cancel the appointment because she can’t afford that



She was put on hold. Another woman came in the phone and she said, "Girl, opt out of your… pic.twitter.com/6mlbJEDXwG — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 18, 2026

The woman from the video explained she was on a call with hospital staff when initially trying to confirm her imaging appointment. After learning the cost with insurance, she realized it was expensive and beyond her budget, so she canceled it.

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On hearing her decision, she was put on hold by the representative she was on a call with, and another staff member took over. The other woman told her, “Girl, opt out of your insurance…You don’t have to use it.”

She was unaware that opting out of medical insurance was an option, but was open to it and asked for an estimate without the medical insurance. When learning that it was $480, she was left entirely speechless and ended the video on a stunned note.

The Patient Tried to Understand the Price Difference and So Did X

The X account that posted the video noted the $720 price difference and called it a “scam” in their review. They claimed to have come across multiple posts with similar circumstances to the woman.

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They mentioned that cash pay is often much cheaper than when paying with medical insurance. However, the account also mentioned that she got lucky with being offered the option to opt out.

According to the X user reviewing the video, many places don’t usually disclose it. But when offering a patient the chance to pay by cash, medical staff are at risk of losing the contract with the major health insurance company they’re in business with.

True. I needed an MRI in my back a couple years back. With insurance copay was $1200. No insurance $330. — Tracey Patrick (@grl_fit) August 18, 2026

The account also claimed, without citing legal sources, that such disclosures could expose medical staff to legal consequences. With over 620,000 views as of publication, users expressed similar sentiments as the account and the patient.

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Many commenters expressed frustration with American health insurance pricing. One user quoted the account, noting, “US health insurance is out of control, and it’s such a scam—(an) expensive scam.”

Similarly, another claimed, “It’s not just insurance companies, it’s the unholy trinity, insurance companies, the AMA, and pharmaceutical drug companies.”



This article is based on a video shared by @WallStreetApes on X. The original TikTok video was not publicly available at the time of publication. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the patient's account, the prices shown, or the legal and contractual claims made by @WallStreetApes. Readers should consult a licensed healthcare professional or insurance advisor before making decisions about their coverage.