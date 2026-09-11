Man Shares Wild Walmart Stories After Getting Fired on TikTok

Kae, also known as @lolxdlolxdlolxd23455 on TikTok, was fired from his job at a Walmart store. During his time there, he said he encountered several unusual incidents. After losing his job, he began posting videos about some of the things he experienced while working there. The video received 71,600 likes and 714 comments.

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In the video, Kae explains that he wasn't allowed to share his stories online while he worked at Walmart. After he was fired, he said he was finally able to talk about some of the incidents he encountered during his time there.

First, Kae tells a story about a man who came into the store wearing prison clothes. The man wanted to try on other clothes, so Kae escorted him to the fitting room. Kae said the man then left Walmart without paying for the items.

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He also described several encounters with elderly customers. Kae said a coworker once saw someone defecate on the store floor, while another customer asked him about adult toys. An elderly woman also asked him whether a pair of children's underwear would fit her cat.

Kae recalled another customer encounter during the July Fourth weekend. He was stocking a shelf when a customer called him “Mr. Happy to help,” referring to the phrase printed on the back of Walmart employee vests. The customer asked Kae to open the fitting room, but Kae said he didn't have the key.

According to Kae, the man's wife wanted to try on a pair of pantyhose. The customer questioned how he would know whether she looked good in them if she couldn't try them on.

Kae also described incidents in which shoppers touched employees inappropriately. He said employees were often left uncomfortable by those interactions.

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Kae ended the video by offering to make a series on TikTok about his experiences at Walmart. The offer prompted commenters to share their own stories about working at or shopping at the retailer.

Commenters Shared Their Walmart Stories

Some had noticed people at Walmart were a little strange, with one person commenting, “There are always the weirdest people at Walmart.” Someone else wrote, “I used to work in a jail and I’ve worked at Walmart. They’re very similar.”

Others felt scared off by these videos, including someone who had an interview at Walmart: “Ok so I am respectfully NOT going to my interview on Saturday,” they wrote. Another added, “I'm scared yep I'm never working at Walmart.”

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Kae's video prompted a discussion about the unusual situations employees can encounter while working at Walmart, with commenters sharing their own experiences and asking for more stories.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the incidents described in Kae's videos, which are based on his account of his experiences while working at Walmart.