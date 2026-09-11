Couples Wait Nearly 3 Hours for Food During Reality Show Filming

Hannah, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina, went out to dinner at a local restaurant with her husband and their friends. She was excited to try the restaurant after her friends recommended it. When they arrived, they noticed a film crew inside. They had no idea what was happening.

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Hannah, who goes by @hannahhrevels on TikTok, recounted the experience in a video that received 86,600 views and 397 comments. While they waited, she overheard someone say that an episode of Southern Charm was being filmed at the restaurant. The group did not think much of it because they had never seen the show, but they soon realized the filming would affect their dining experience.

They ordered drinks and an appetizer, and both arrived quickly. They liked the food and initially thought the service was quick. The group then waited nearly three hours for its food.

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During that time, the show's cast members were finishing their meals. As one cast member left, he took pictures with fans and allowed them to hold his dog. Hannah said people at the restaurant ran into her chair while trying to approach the cast member.

The group expected its service to improve after the film crew left. By then, nearly three hours had passed, and they still had not received their food. They flagged down their server, who repeatedly told them the kitchen was backed up and their food was almost ready. After waiting that long, the group became frustrated with the delay.

The server eventually brought their food, but Hannah said the entire order was wrong. The mistake added to the group's frustration. Hannah said they asked not to be charged for the meal, something she said she had never done before.

She Thought the Restaurant Owed Her More Than a Free Meal

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Hannah said she expected the restaurant to do more than provide a free meal. She also thought they might receive gift cards or other compensation for a future visit. That was not offered, and she said the group decided not to return.

Hannah described it as the craziest restaurant experience she had ever had.

Some commenters praised Hannah for her patience. “Let's just say you have way more patience than I would have had,” one person wrote. “I would of been asking where my food was after the first 45min-hour. You have more patience than I do!”

Other commenters criticized the restaurant's handling of the situation. Some questioned whether diners should have been informed that filming was taking place, particularly if they could potentially appear on the show. Others described the experience as unprofessional.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of Hannah's experience, which are based solely on her account shared in a TikTok video.