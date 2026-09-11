A TikTok video from creator @attaserg amassed 2.1 million views and over 2,000 engagements after describing his first-date-from-hell experience after meeting a young woman on a dating site. He said that, after asking her a series of icebreaker questions during the first few minutes of their date, he knew he had made a huge mistake.

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Serg said that his first mistake was meeting this young woman on a dating site called Bumble. He admitted that his second mistake was rushing to plan a bowling date based solely on her beauty without taking the time to get to know her.

Then, when they finally met up for the bowling date, he realized that he had been catfished because she looked much prettier online. As they drove to the bowling alley, he made small talk by asking her a few simple questions.

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He said he first asked her if she was in school, and she replied, “Nah, I don't believe in school.” He then went on to ask her if she worked. He said she replied, “I had a job, but I didn't like it so I just don't really feel like working right now.”

He finally asked her if there was a particular career or passion that she wanted to pursue. She replied that she wanted to be a tattoo artist but was unsure if she would pursue it because it sounded too difficult.

He Saw Too Many Red Flags and Decided Not to Call Her Again

When they arrived at the bowling alley, Serg said her behavior was so revolting that he cut the bowling activity short. He described an incident where a group of teenagers were making noise while they bowled. He didn't mind because they were just being teenagers. But his date called them a homophobic slur. He said he was at a loss for words after that and decided to take her home.

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Then, in the car on the way home, he was playing music, and she asked if she could play a song. He agreed and said she proceeded to play a hardcore metal song with a pentagram cover, which deeply disturbed him. She then asked him how he felt about the song, and he replied, “It's eh . . . different.”

After having a bite to eat, she said she wanted to use the restroom. He told her that he was about to take her home, so she could either wait or use the bathroom at the fast-food place they ate at. He said she rejected his suggestions, exited his car, walked a few feet away and squatted down behind a pillar. He was left speechless and genuinely in shock.

When the date finally came to a close, she said that she had a great time and wanted to meet up again. He said that he would text her, but had no intention of doing so.

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Reactions to the video came from both men and women, many of whom believed she was behaving this way to rage-bait him. One commenter wrote, “She had to have been rage-baiting.”

According to Serg, she rejected his suggestions, exited his car, walked a few feet away and squatted behind a pillar. At the end of the date, she told Serg she had a great time and wanted to meet up again. He said he told her he would text her, but had no intention of doing so.

Another person said that it sounded as if she was acting unhinged until she asked to go to the bathroom. They wrote, “I thought maybe she was doing this on purpose but the second you mentioned she popped a squat… she’s being for real.”

Whether the date was genuine or an elaborate attempt to provoke him, Serg’s story certainly left viewers with plenty to say. He shared the full experience on TikTok at @attaserg. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in Serg’s video, which are based on his account of the date.