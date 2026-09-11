Woman Says Victoria’s Secret Manager Made Job Her Worst

Jamie, who goes by @thejamieedit on TikTok, recently shared a video about the jobs she has had throughout her career. Her followers were interested in hearing more about why she worked at Victoria’s Secret for only two weeks.

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Jamie said her experience largely came down to her relationship with her manager, whom she described as seeming friendly one moment and angry with her the next. The video prompted discussion among viewers, receiving 134,400 likes and 664 comments.

Jamie begins the story by saying her job at Victoria’s Secret was the worst she had ever had. She said she had concerns about the job early on, although her manager was initially nice to her. While she was frustrated by the lack of training, she thought having an older, more experienced manager would be helpful because she wanted to learn from her.

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She said the lack of training contributed to several mistakes. On one occasion, she was supposed to monitor one section of the store. When a customer asked for help finding something, Jamie showed her where it was in another section. She said her manager scolded her and told her she was supposed to remain in the section she had been assigned to monitor.

She described another interaction with her manager during a different shift. Jamie said she was opening the store and working the register before being moved to the front section when the store became busy. While working, she realized she had not been told when to take her break.

She noticed coworkers who had clocked in after her going on their breaks. Because employees were not allowed to have their phones while working, Jamie said she had no way to check the time. When she saw a coworker leaving, she asked what time it was and learned that it was 5:30 p.m. Her shift had been scheduled to end at 2 p.m.

Jamie said her manager had not given her a break and that she was still working more than three hours after her scheduled end time.

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Woman Says Problems With Her Manager Continued During Her Two-Week Job

Jamie said the manager responded that she should have said something about the time. Jamie maintained that she did not have access to a clock to check the time.

During her next shift, Jamie said she began experiencing an allergy attack and had a runny nose. She tried to tell her manager over the store’s headset that she was going to the bathroom to blow her nose, but said the headset was not working.

Jamie said that shortly after she left, her manager began yelling at her over the headset. She said the manager also yelled at her about a separate issue.

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Jamie ultimately decided to quit the job that day and returned to her previous employer. The video also prompted other retail workers to share their own experiences with difficult managers in the comments.