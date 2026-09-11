Party of 25 Causes Restaurant Drama After Singing and Dancing

Kellie, who goes by @ambryrae on TikTok, is a host and waitress at a local restaurant. She uses her account to share stories about experiences with diners she meets at work. In one recent video, she described an encounter with a large group that she said caused problems from the time they arrived.

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The video received more than 444,000 likes and 13,000 comments. Kellie began by describing the group’s behavior while they waited to be seated. The party consisted of 25 people, and Kellie said the restaurant was not ready to seat a group that large when they arrived.

One woman in the group repeatedly checked with Kellie, saying she had not received the text message signaling that their table was ready. Kellie said she continued to tell the woman that the restaurant was not yet ready to seat them.

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Eventually, the group was seated, but Kellie said they were unhappy with the seating arrangement. They wanted a private room, but the restaurant did not offer one. The group also complained that their food was taking a long time to arrive.

Kellie said members of the group were standing and talking rather than remaining seated. The restaurant serves several courses, and by the second course, the group’s behavior became more disruptive, according to Kellie.

She said members of the party got up and began singing and dancing, with one person playing a tambourine.

Kellie said the group was holding what appeared to be a worship session in the middle of the restaurant. She said they also wanted another party seated nearby to move because the other diners’ conversation was interfering with their singing and dancing.

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Kellie said she asked the group if they could quiet down. According to her, one woman became upset and then told the rest of the group that the restaurant had asked them to leave.

The Group Had Another Disagreement Before Leaving the Restaurant

Kellie said there was another issue when the group was preparing to leave. One person in the party did not want to pay their portion of the bill, and Kellie said the woman asked her to cover the cost.

Kellie declined, and the woman ultimately paid the remaining amount on the check before leaving the restaurant.

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The video prompted a range of reactions in the comments. Several viewers supported Kellie and criticized the group’s behavior, particularly the decision to arrive with such a large party without a reservation.

Others focused on the group singing and dancing inside the restaurant and the disagreement over the bill.

Kellie did not provide additional details about the restaurant or the group involved in the video. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @ambryrae’s TikTok, which are based on Kellie’s account of her experience.