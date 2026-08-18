A kid is going viral on the internet, again apparently, for allegedly pulling out a fake gun on a customer who was minding their business shopping in Walmart. Allegedly, the kid had already been captured on camera pretending to pull a gun, which people say turned out to be fake, on customers at a Dollar Tree. That video went viral, and now there’s another one making the rounds of him doing the same thing at a Walmart store.

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Kid was caught pulling a fake gun on customers at Dollar Tree and scaring them pic.twitter.com/JXIwRNLP81 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 17, 2026

Woman Says Kid ‘Slammed’ Into Her While She Was Shopping

In the viral clip making the rounds, which has since been reshared by X user @Raindropsmedia1, a kid, who appears to be in his young teens, if not younger, is being held by a police officer, though he’s putting up a struggle and slinging racial slurs at him.

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A woman can be heard behind the camera filming this as it all plays out, telling people around her that he ran into her “full force with a fake gun.” Someone next to her chimes in, “If you were my kid I’d beat the hell outta you.” While there’s some more back and forth chatter, the cop and the kid eventually move to another area of the store, and she begins speaking with another customer who’s watching this as it all plays out. Meanwhile, the kid can still be heard insulting the officer and even suggesting he isn’t a real cop.

The woman tells one guy, “I was just getting my daughter underwear and he just slammed into me with the gun thing.” That guy then shows her on his phone that the kid has allegedly already gone viral for doing the same thing at a nearby Dollar Tree store.

Arrest him — BoxingDJ ? (@dajuan114) August 18, 2026

The guy then pulls up the clip to show a kid that looks similar to the kid in the X user’s shared video standing outside of a Dollar Tree with the caption “lol who’s kid is this,” while also hashtagging Baltimore, suggesting the kid lives in the area.

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The woman then tells the guy, “Someone needs to get him. He’s gonna end up dead.” While one person suggested, “A slap across the face will fix that little shit,” another blamed “gentle parenting” as the culprit behind his behavior.

While the kid might not have seen any harm in him brandishing a fake gun, law firms like Hebets & McCallin state on their website that there can be legal consequences for pulling out a fake gun in public, and they vary by state, so he might want to think twice before doing it again.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's account of the incident, which is based on her statements in the video.