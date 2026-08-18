A woman shared her experience with the Social Security Administration after receiving a letter telling her that her disability benefits had ended. She received a letter in the mail notifying her that she was no longer disabled. According to her, the letter informed her that she was no longer eligible for disability benefits.

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The government told this young woman that she is no longer disabled.



Her legs don't work. She uses a wheelchair. pic.twitter.com/8kIsLXBOfY — Mrs. Butters ? (@MrsButters) August 17, 2026

“Y’all are never going to believe this. I just got the best news ever from Social Security in the mail,” she says. “They told me, which I think is a little weird, that my disability has ended. I am no longer disabled.”

Clearly, the tone of the video was sarcastic, and she was trying to make light out of a situation that was stressful. “Like I said, I think it’s weird because, you know, I still have to use my wheelchair,” she explained as she took her wheelchair out of her car. “I still can’t walk, I still need to park in the handicap spots.”

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She explained that because she makes above the minimum amount of money, she can no longer be on disability benefits, even though she is disabled. “I’m no longer disabled,” she says. “Thank you, American government!” She finishes the video by putting her handicap sign up on her car.

It’s not surprising that people on X were upset about how this disabled woman was being treated. Many commenters said they believed she should continue receiving benefits.

X Users Debate Whether She Should Still Receive Disability Benefits

“Happened to a friend of mine. If he made over $1500 a month working they would take his disability. The minute he went over they pulled the rug out from under him. They don’t even scale it back. Just tell you “fuck you go work more now,” one person shared from personal experience. Someone else added, “One of my friends had a lot of chronic health issues & was eventually approved for disability BUT she married her BF & they cut her disability b/c of HIS INCOME. That’s much more unfair than what she’s talking about. My friend can’t work (or doesn’t work) AT ALL. This chic at least has a job.”

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Others encouraged her to appeal the decision or seek additional information about her options. Most disagreed with the decision to end her benefits.

While most people found it unfair, there were some people in the comments who had differing opinions. “No, they didn’t say she wasn’t disabled anymore. They said that her disability is not preventing her from gainful employment. SSDI is for disabled individuals who are unable to work due to their disability preventing them from working.” Another added, “You get free money because you can’t work, not because life is hard. There isn’t a wheelchair bonus the government gives out. If you can make money then that defeats the point of giving you disability.”

Although there was some pushback, most people believed the disabled woman still deserved her benefits.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's account or the specific reason her disability benefits were terminated. The article is based on her statements in the video and comments from other users.