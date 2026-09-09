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Server Says Diners Asked If Ice Cream Was Vegetarian After Arriving 20 Minutes Before Close: ‘Did Our Kitchen Closing Sound Like 10 More Minutes?’

6:40 PM CDT on September 9, 2026

Server Says Diners Asked If Ice Cream Had Meat in It

Server Says Diners Asked If Ice Cream Had Meat in It

|Image Credit: TikTok/@gemma.moro

TikTok user @gemma.moro is a server known on the app for posting rants after her shifts. In this viral video she talks about how she had a table that was frustrating in how they ordered. As of publication, the video had received 9.9 million views and 6,153 comments.

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@gemma.moro, whose name is Gemma, begins by saying she knew the group of girls was going to be trouble right away. Two of the women immediately said they were vegetarian, which Gemma says she has no problem with. The issue was the questions they asked and the fact that they came in 20 minutes before closing.

"They, in all seriousness, asked me if the spicy chicken ramen was vegetarian," she said.

According to Gemma, the group received all of their food and enjoyed it. When she went over to tell them the kitchen was closing and they needed to order, they asked for 10 more minutes because they hadn't looked at the menu.

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"What about our kitchen is closing right now sounds to you like you have 10 more minutes?" Gemma asks in the video.

When she told them that they had to order, they decided on dessert. However, their next question left Gemma dumbfounded.

"They asked me if our ice cream was vegetarian. Not vegan. They asked me if our ice cream had meat in it," she says.

They then continued to sit there for another 30 minutes after close. At the end of all of that, Gemma says that they tipped her $5 on a $120 bill.

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@gemma.moro

The worst part was it took them 15 minutes to order #rant #server #serverrant #foodservice #resturant

♬ original sound - Gemma

Commenters React to the Ice Cream Question.

Many users were particularly baffled by the ice cream question, with several comments on the post focusing on that part of the story. Some commenters questioned how the group could be unsure whether ice cream was vegetarian, while others discussed their reactions to the interaction more broadly.

Image Credit: TikTok/@gemma.moro
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Other users in the comments reacted harshly towards Gemma's behavior, with one saying, "is the yelling necessary."

One commenter defended Gemma's reaction, saying servers should be allowed to express their frustration as long as it isn't directed at customers.

"no bcs some of yall acting like it isnt that deep. ITS THAT DEEP. holy hated being a waitress," another commenter added.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @gemma.moro. The individuals mentioned, including the person referred to as Lindsay Johnson, have not been independently identified or contacted for comment.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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