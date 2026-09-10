A woman asked the Reddit community r/AmITheAsshole whether she may have ruined her best friend’s engagement. The user, who goes by Salt-Courage-5264, shared the story in a post that had received 9,600 upvotes and 420 comments at the time of writing.

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She has been best friends with a man named David for years. She is adamant that she doesn’t have feelings for him. In fact, he’s not the type of person she wants to be with at all. Now that he’s engaged, she is wondering if she made a mistake by explaining to his fiancée why she wasn’t interested in him romantically.

When David met his fiancée, OP was thrilled. She noticed positive changes in David and was happy to learn they were engaged. David even asked her to be his best “man” at the wedding. The situation changed when Trish and members of her bridal party asked OP to meet them for dinner.

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OP said she felt ambushed by the conversation. “Trish and her MOH asked me if David and I ever hooked up and flat out if I was in love with him. I said we never had and that I wasn't. Trish seemed weirded out by that answer and pushed. It went from being ‘do you like David?’ to ‘why don't you like David?’ real fast. I deflected and said he wasn't my type but they kept pushing. Finally I said he's arrogant and I don't have the energy to feed his ego and that's not what I want in a partner. The rest of the bridesmaids kind of laughed. Trish and her MOH got upset, so we ended the night.”

The situation has since become awkward for everyone involved. In the wedding party group chat, Trish said she did not want OP to be part of the wedding. She told the group that OP had called David an egomaniac and said she did not feel comfortable having her at the wedding. David sided with Trish, which only made things worse between OP and Trish.

David’s sister said Trish wasn’t happy with the conversation and believed that OP wanted to be with him. OP wondered whether she had made a mistake by saying anything at all or had fallen into what she described as one of David’s manipulative traps.

Reddit Users Mostly Sided With the Woman

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Many Reddit users sided with OP and criticized Trish’s handling of the conversation. “Trish cornered and interrogated you, then got mad when you gave an honest answer instead of playing along with her security test,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Wow. Tell me you’re insecure without telling me you’re insecure…. I don’t see that lasting. Tell him to save money and elope then when the divorce happens he won’t be still paying off the wedding expenses. NTA.”

Several commenters attributed Trish’s reaction to insecurity about OP’s relationship with David.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post. The account is based solely on the author’s version of events shared on r/AmITheAsshole.