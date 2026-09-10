Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Woman’s Best Friend’s Fiancée Thinks She Wants Him After She Explains Why She Doesn’t

7:09 PM CDT on September 9, 2026

Woman Wonders if She Made a Mistake Telling Her Best Friend’s Fiancée Why She Wasn’t in Love With Him ‘She’s Convinced I Want Him’

Woman Wonders if She Made a Mistake Telling Her Best Friend’s Fiancée Why She Wasn’t in Love With Him ‘She’s Convinced I Want Him’

|Image Credit: Canva

A woman asked the Reddit community r/AmITheAsshole whether she may have ruined her best friend’s engagement. The user, who goes by Salt-Courage-5264, shared the story in a post that had received 9,600 upvotes and 420 comments at the time of writing.

Featured Video

She has been best friends with a man named David for years. She is adamant that she doesn’t have feelings for him. In fact, he’s not the type of person she wants to be with at all. Now that he’s engaged, she is wondering if she made a mistake by explaining to his fiancée why she wasn’t interested in him romantically.

When David met his fiancée, OP was thrilled. She noticed positive changes in David and was happy to learn they were engaged. David even asked her to be his best “man” at the wedding. The situation changed when Trish and members of her bridal party asked OP to meet them for dinner.

Advertisement

OP said she felt ambushed by the conversation. “Trish and her MOH asked me if David and I ever hooked up and flat out if I was in love with him. I said we never had and that I wasn't. Trish seemed weirded out by that answer and pushed. It went from being ‘do you like David?’ to ‘why don't you like David?’ real fast. I deflected and said he wasn't my type but they kept pushing. Finally I said he's arrogant and I don't have the energy to feed his ego and that's not what I want in a partner. The rest of the bridesmaids kind of laughed. Trish and her MOH got upset, so we ended the night.”

The situation has since become awkward for everyone involved. In the wedding party group chat, Trish said she did not want OP to be part of the wedding. She told the group that OP had called David an egomaniac and said she did not feel comfortable having her at the wedding. David sided with Trish, which only made things worse between OP and Trish.

David’s sister said Trish wasn’t happy with the conversation and believed that OP wanted to be with him. OP wondered whether she had made a mistake by saying anything at all or had fallen into what she described as one of David’s manipulative traps.

Reddit Users Mostly Sided With the Woman

Advertisement

Many Reddit users sided with OP and criticized Trish’s handling of the conversation. “Trish cornered and interrogated you, then got mad when you gave an honest answer instead of playing along with her security test,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Wow. Tell me you’re insecure without telling me you’re insecure…. I don’t see that lasting. Tell him to save money and elope then when the divorce happens he won’t be still paying off the wedding expenses. NTA.”

Several commenters attributed Trish’s reaction to insecurity about OP’s relationship with David.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post. The account is based solely on the author’s version of events shared on r/AmITheAsshole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Woman Hides From Angry Customer After Café Closes and She Misses Her Order—’It’s No Longer Safe’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Server Says Diners Asked If Ice Cream Was Vegetarian After Arriving 20 Minutes Before Close: ‘Did Our Kitchen Closing Sound Like 10 More Minutes?’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Bartender Was Genuinely Shocked When Customer Mistook an Old Fashioned for a Piña Colada: ‘What’s This?’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Waitress Says Group Arrived Before Closing, Took 10 Minutes to Order and Tipped $2: ‘I Felt Disrespected’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Restaurant Owner Fires New Hire After Repeated Orientation No-Shows: ‘I’m Here to Call You Out’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Man Questions Why Cashiers Have to Stand Their Entire Shifts: It Just Clicked in My Mind’

September 9, 2026
Advertisement