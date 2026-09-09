Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Waitress Says Group Arrived Before Closing, Took 10 Minutes to Order and Tipped $2: ‘I Felt Disrespected’

5:59 PM CDT on September 9, 2026

Waitress Says Dinner Group Tipped Her $2 on $186 Bill

Waitress Says Dinner Group Tipped Her $2 on $186 Bill

|Image Credit: TikTok/@whatsthatmeen

Gina, a TikTok user who goes by @whatsthatmeen, made a passionate video that brought in 58,800 views and 2,463 likes. She shared a story about a frustrating table of dinner guests she served at the restaurant where she worked and encouraged her followers to do the same in the comment section.

Featured Video

Gina was at her restaurant job working a dinner shift when a complicated family got seated in her section. She was training another waitress that night, and when they walked over to the table, they found the whole family talking on the phone. They continued to check on them, struggling to find an appropriate time to take their order without interrupting the conversations.

@whatsthatmeen

What’s the worst tip you ever got? I love paying $3 to take care of crappy humans! ?? #hospitalityindustry #serverlife #servertok

♬ original sound - Gina ?

When they were ready to order, the process continued to take time. Only two of them ordered food, and they both took about ten minutes to decide what they wanted for dinner. On top of it all, they came in late, just a few minutes before the place closed. She said she let them order shots after last call.

Advertisement

She went above and beyond to serve dinner to this table, giving them bread and drinks to go. Although she was annoyed, she put on a smile and provided them great service. She felt blatantly disrespected by the table. 

When she brought them the check, she noticed another issue. The cost of their meal was $186. They paid with five $20 bills and 85 $1 bills. On top of that, they only tipped her $2. She couldn’t believe how they disregarded her. She compared it to being slapped in the face.

She opened up the conversation for her TikTok followers, asking them to share their worst dinner guests at a restaurant. Many people related to her situation and shared their own experiences in the comments.

Commenters Share Their Experiences With Late-Night Customers

Advertisement

One commenter wrote, “Someone tipped me $2 on a $487 bill.” Another chimed in, “Someone tipped me $50 on a $1200 check. I gave them great service too; I cried lol.”

Several commenters responded with their own stories. One commenter said customers who arrive right before closing are the worst. “I will die on this hill, the harder people push to eat close to closing, the ruder they are, and they don't tip!!!” Another commenter agreed, writing, “The people who come in close to closing= THE WORST TIPPERS.” The comments included several accounts of difficult interactions with late-night customers. Several commenters described similar experiences.

Gina gave her followers a space to share their struggles in the restaurant industry, especially when dealing with customers who come in for dinner moments before the joint closes. By sharing her story, she was able to relate to other servers who have had similar experiences.

Gina, who goes by @whatsthatmeen on TikTok, gave her followers a space to share their struggles in the restaurant industry, especially when dealing with customers who come in for dinner moments before the joint closes. By sharing her story, @whatsthatmeen was able to relate to other servers who have had similar experiences.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Woman Hides From Angry Customer After Café Closes and She Misses Her Order—’It’s No Longer Safe’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Woman’s Best Friend’s Fiancée Thinks She Wants Him After She Explains Why She Doesn’t

September 9, 2026
Trending

Server Says Diners Asked If Ice Cream Was Vegetarian After Arriving 20 Minutes Before Close: ‘Did Our Kitchen Closing Sound Like 10 More Minutes?’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Bartender Was Genuinely Shocked When Customer Mistook an Old Fashioned for a Piña Colada: ‘What’s This?’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Restaurant Owner Fires New Hire After Repeated Orientation No-Shows: ‘I’m Here to Call You Out’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Man Questions Why Cashiers Have to Stand Their Entire Shifts: It Just Clicked in My Mind’

September 9, 2026
Advertisement