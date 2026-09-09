Gina, a TikTok user who goes by @whatsthatmeen, made a passionate video that brought in 58,800 views and 2,463 likes. She shared a story about a frustrating table of dinner guests she served at the restaurant where she worked and encouraged her followers to do the same in the comment section.

Featured Video

Gina was at her restaurant job working a dinner shift when a complicated family got seated in her section. She was training another waitress that night, and when they walked over to the table, they found the whole family talking on the phone. They continued to check on them, struggling to find an appropriate time to take their order without interrupting the conversations.

When they were ready to order, the process continued to take time. Only two of them ordered food, and they both took about ten minutes to decide what they wanted for dinner. On top of it all, they came in late, just a few minutes before the place closed. She said she let them order shots after last call.

Advertisement

She went above and beyond to serve dinner to this table, giving them bread and drinks to go. Although she was annoyed, she put on a smile and provided them great service. She felt blatantly disrespected by the table.

When she brought them the check, she noticed another issue. The cost of their meal was $186. They paid with five $20 bills and 85 $1 bills. On top of that, they only tipped her $2. She couldn’t believe how they disregarded her. She compared it to being slapped in the face.

She opened up the conversation for her TikTok followers, asking them to share their worst dinner guests at a restaurant. Many people related to her situation and shared their own experiences in the comments.

Commenters Share Their Experiences With Late-Night Customers

Advertisement

One commenter wrote, “Someone tipped me $2 on a $487 bill.” Another chimed in, “Someone tipped me $50 on a $1200 check. I gave them great service too; I cried lol.”

Several commenters responded with their own stories. One commenter said customers who arrive right before closing are the worst. “I will die on this hill, the harder people push to eat close to closing, the ruder they are, and they don't tip!!!” Another commenter agreed, writing, “The people who come in close to closing= THE WORST TIPPERS.” The comments included several accounts of difficult interactions with late-night customers. Several commenters described similar experiences.

Gina gave her followers a space to share their struggles in the restaurant industry, especially when dealing with customers who come in for dinner moments before the joint closes. By sharing her story, she was able to relate to other servers who have had similar experiences.

Gina, who goes by @whatsthatmeen on TikTok, gave her followers a space to share their struggles in the restaurant industry, especially when dealing with customers who come in for dinner moments before the joint closes. By sharing her story, @whatsthatmeen was able to relate to other servers who have had similar experiences.