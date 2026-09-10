Woman Hides From Angry Customer After Café Closes Over Order

A video from TikTok creator @jorlala has gained 5.5 million views and more than 7,300 comments since its publication, as she described the moment she hid inside a café and turned off the lights while a customer banged on the entrance door. The woman could be seen squatting to stay out of the customer’s sight, whom she said showed up after closing to pick up an order.

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@jorlala this video always gets people mad! context: i took the first video to send to my manager chat (one of the other SL’s was outside) and the second part is the explanation. we are not supposed to unlock the doors for ANYONE after we are closed for safety reasons! #baristalife #baristatok #worklife #customerstories #customersbelike ♬ original sound - bhadbharista

Jordan said that the incident, which happened around 7 p.m. when the café closed, involved a customer who called earlier in the day to place an order. She said she told the customer that the order was available, but that she needed to pick it up before the café closed at 7 p.m.

Jordan said she waited by the door for the customer until 7 p.m., but the customer did not show up. So, she proceeded to lock the doors and close up the café. But the moment she went to the back of the café, she heard loud banging on the door.

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She said that she advised the other staff members to get off the main floor and go to the back of the café, turn off the lights and pretend everyone had left. But the customer did not give up easily.

Woman Says She Hid After Customer Arrived to Pick Up Order After Closing

She said that while she was banging on the door, the customer was simultaneously calling the café phone line back to back. Despite pretending that no one was in the café, the staff said the customer’s banging became louder and more aggressive and lasted for around 10 minutes.

The banging can be heard in the video Jordan recorded from inside the café. When no staff members came out, the customer eventually left.

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Many commenters applauded her quick thinking and decision-making, pointing out that the customer should have arrived on time to collect her order.

One commenter argued that the customer’s attempt to enter the café after hours could be considered trespassing. They wrote, "Acting like that is inexcusable. People saying ‘just give her the bag’ no after hours it’s no longer safe. After hours it’s trespassing. See how she’s acting banging on the door? Who’s to say what she’d do inside the store."

Another commenter said the customer’s lateness was her responsibility, not the business’s. They wrote, "She was told what time she needed to be there and showed up late. That's on the customer, not the business. There is no logical reason to be banging on locked doors over an order she failed to pick up on time."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The account is based solely on @jorlala’s version of events shared on TikTok.