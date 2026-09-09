Bartender and TikTok creator @jack..tok shared a video about an experience he had with a customer who wasn't familiar with certain cocktails. One customer in particular couldn't identify one of the drinks, prompting Jack to wonder whether he had ever ordered it before. As of publication, the video had received more than 520,000 views and 1,207 comments.

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According to Jack, a man came to the bar where he worked and ordered two drinks: an Old Fashioned and a Piña Colada. He said the man ordered the Old Fashioned for himself and the Piña Colada for his wife, who wasn't present.

Jack added pictures of both drinks to the video to show the difference between them. They are also served in different types of glasses. He explained that his co-worker began preparing the Piña Colada while he made the man's drink.

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He then placed the Old Fashioned on the counter in front of the customer, assuming he knew what it was. The man instead asked Jack if the drink was the Piña Colada. Jack said he responded to his question jokingly, "Yeah, that's the Piña Colada!"

He said he responded this way because he assumed the man was joking, since he said most of his customers could identify classic cocktails. But the man genuinely did not know what drink it was.

The Customer Wasn't Familiar With the Old Fashioned

According to Jack, the man picked up his drink, took a sip and said, “My wife isn't gonna like this. She likes fruity drinks.”

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After realizing the man didn't know what type of cocktail it was, Jack told him it was the Old Fashioned he had ordered. Jack said the interaction surprised him, and he apologized for assuming the man would recognize the Old Fashioned.

Several commenters said they had experienced similar situations. One commenter, who said they also work as a bartender, said they had encountered similar customers. They wrote, "I got asked for a tequila martini….i said sure that’s gross but whatever. I hand it over and she goes what’s this? Then she Explains what she wants…it’s a margarita!!!! She wanted a margarita!!!!! I’m losing my mind being in the industry."

Another commenter said not everyone is a big drinker and argued that Jack shouldn't be surprised if a customer didn't know a particular cocktail. They commented, "Why are u so angry people don't know as much about cocktails? Not everyone is a big drinker. Maybe they just wanted to try something different. As someone in the services industry learn to have some grace. Damn. That poor man literally did nothing wrong."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in the TikTok video, which are based solely on @jack..tok’s account of the interaction.