A woman was crashing out in a video reposted to X by @end3of6days9 after she says she parked her car for all of 60 seconds at her apartment complex and returned to find it double-booted. According to the woman, this isn't the first time it's happened either, as she detailed another incident that took place before she even became a resident.

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She begins the video by telling viewers, "If I could tell you anywhere not to live, it's my [expletive] apartment complex. I'm fully crashing out inside of my apartment complex," before explaining exactly what happened.

This woman is crashing out about her car getting double booted in her apartment complex — again.



She says this is the second time it’s happened. This time, she forgot her parking garage key card, so she parked next to the curb instead. She says she ran inside for literally 60… pic.twitter.com/Gkjev7ylSK — End3of6Days9 (Helen) ?? (@end3of6days9) June 16, 2026

The Woman Forgot Her Parking Garage Key, So She Double-Parked Her Car

The woman says she forgot her parking garage key, despite paying for a garage parking space. After letting herself through the gate, she double-parked her car on the side of the apartment complex so she could run inside and grab the key. She says she wasn't gone for more than 60 seconds, but when she came back outside, she says she found "someone actively putting boots on my car."

The woman approached the worker and admitted she called him a "loser" because, as she put it, "I'm upset, obviously." She also told the man that she lived at the complex and paid to park there, but that didn't stop him from finishing the job. Some commenters suggested the "loser"

remark probably didn't help the situation. But according to the woman, this wasn't her first experience getting double-booted at the apartment complex.

The woman explained that the first incident happened on the day she was signing her lease. At the time, she says she was parked in a future resident parking space when her vehicle was double-booted. Since she wasn't officially a resident yet, she had to wait about two hours for a company to arrive and remove the boots.

ok I was with you up until you started calling the guy a loser, I would’ve booted all 4 tires — ned (@veggiemayo) June 16, 2026

She said the experience should have prompted her to reconsider moving there. Based on both incidents, the woman now believes her apartment complex "contracts out with this booting company and they hide in the bushes and make money off booting our cars."

Surprisingly, not everyone in the comments showed her sympathy. One commenter wrote, "Ok I was with you up until you started calling the guy a loser, I would've booted all 4 tires". Another commenter argued that she knowingly parked in an unauthorized area.

Still, plenty of commenters took her side, showing just how divided the internet is on the matter. "Of course she's right. It's predatory behavior," one person argued. Another added, "These places definitely take advantage of their power because who are you even gonna call?"

A third commenter shared a similar experience, writing that they once forgot their garage card and had their vehicle booted in under five minutes. Several commenters responded by sharing similar experiences involving parking enforcement at apartment complexes.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's account of the incident or the circumstances surrounding the vehicle booting.