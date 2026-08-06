A video shared on X shows a Chicago driver confronting a truck driver after traffic was backed up outside a parking garage. This video on X shows a Chicago man, who is also the one filming the incident, frustrated and ready to confront a truck driver who was blocking the passage of a parking garage exit for over 30 minutes.

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The blockage resulted in such a delay that it caused a line of traffic extending all the way back into the parking garage. According to the person filming the video creator finally decided to confront the truck driver, he didn't seem to comprehend a bit of English. The video also shows a woman whom the creator identified as pregnant waiting in line.

Chicago man films a likely illegal (no English) truck driver blocking a parking garage exit, preventing people leaving for over half an hour!



You can see an EXTREMELY PREGNANT woman waiting as well, all because this dude wants a convenient spot to load his laundry ?



DEPORT! pic.twitter.com/6F0uHKUXJT — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) August 5, 2026

Reshared by the X account @EBTtok, the video amassed over 200,000 views since it was shared yesterday afternoon. It began when the creator of the video got frustrated enough to get out of his vehicle and address the issue causing the traffic. He said in frustration, "Ladies and gentlemen, we're stuck in a parking garage that you cannot get out. . . You're stuck in a parking garage. Been sitting here for almost half an hour."

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The man left his vehicle and began walking down toward the area where the traffic began, which was just outside the parking garage exit. As he got closer, a huge white truck came into view which was parked in the middle of the street. There was also a woman standing near the car at the start of the traffic line who appeared to be pregnant.

From what the creator said, the truck belonged to a laundry company, and the driver was likely parked in front of a business loading up a fresh batch. He said, "Look at this. We have a truck blocking us who refuses to move because he's doing the frickin' laundry."

So, on behalf of everyone in line, including the apparently pregnant woman who he saw standing, he began walking to the back of the truck to meet the driver responsible for the holdup. As soon as he arrived, a man who appeared to be speaking Spanish climbed onto the back of the truck to guide two bins of laundry onto the truck's rear platform.

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Obviously, he was the one in charge of handling the laundry. So he said to him, "Bro. You got people freaking out in there. " The driver appeared to answer in Spanish, but his gestures said that he would be leaving soon. The conversation appeared brief before the driver indicated he would leave soon.

This X user blames the laundry company for hiring a man who can't even speak English, "This is why the company hires them because they’ll do their job no matter what they don’t even know the laws who cares he’ll get the laundry done these company owners don’t care what happens in the community as long as they make their money."

Another person wrote that it's just life in the city and he needs to accept it, "That's living in a city. He is doing his job. If moves and is late, he will probably be fired."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video, including how long the truck blocked the garage exit. The article is based on the footage shared on X and the reactions it generated online.