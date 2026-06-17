A video posted to X showed an exchange at a U-Haul counter between a woman and an employee who explained why the extra charge appeared on her account.

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The woman questioned the $210 charge. Most commenters who weighed in blamed the customer rather than the company.

According to the X account @TheEXECUTlONER_ that shared the recording, the woman rented a U-Haul truck on Saturday and allegedly returned it the same day by parking it out back and dropping the keys in the drop box.

This woman returned a U-Haul truck that she rented on Saturday.



She went back into the office Monday to complain that she got charged an extra $210. ?



The man behind the counter told her it’s because she didn’t check the truck in on her phone like he showed her to do. He told… pic.twitter.com/NdZOAgDvkt — ?M-Û-R-Č-H? (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 17, 2026

She came back on Monday when she noticed she was charged $210 extra after her return. The man behind the counter said the system didn't register the return until he checked the truck in himself on Monday morning.

He claimed he had explained to her before she left Saturday that he would not be in the office after 3 p.m., and that she needed to complete the check-in process herself using her phone. He insisted that she missed that step.

The woman said she did not remember him explaining that to her. She maintained that dropping the keys in the drop box should have been sufficient to close out the rental.

Most commenters sided with U-Haul, though some pushed back with questions about lost revenue and proof of drop-off. One commenter wrote, "I think if there was no one there […]to rent the truck out to someone else then there was no lost income. In addition, the facility likely has cameras that can confirm the drop off. If these facts are true she should not be charged."

Others were less sympathetic. "I think the weekends r [sic] usually the busiest days for uhauls [sic] which is probably why no one is there bcus [sic] theyre [sic] all rented out already smh gotta pay attention," one reply read.

One commenter asked if the U-Haul centre had signs informing the customers, writing, "@uhaul doesn't wants [sic] reputation of being petty. All the rental locations should have signs all over the place with QR codes and/or a GPS tracker. If the rental location refuses, then U-Haul should give no second chance."

I think if there was no one there ( it appears he's the only one manning the office otherwise someone would have retrieved the keys Sunday morning) to rent the truck out to someone else then there was no lost income. In addition, the facility likely has cameras that can confirm… — Pikayla (@TheRealPikayla) June 17, 2026

A fourth commenter tried to overlook the blame game and focused on customer satisfaction. "If there is proof it was dropped off then the professional thing to do is refund the extra charge," the commenter wrote. "Just my opinion so don't go off on me if you disagree. A little bit of good customer service goes a long way!"

As of publication, U-Haul had not issued a public response to the video.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X. The identities of the woman and the U-Haul employee, as well as the specific location of the rental center, have not been confirmed.