Man Orders Single Taco at Chipotle, Loads It With Toppings and Pays $8.90; Video Divides X

A video that is making the rounds on social media was shot inside a Chipotle Mexican Grill. Somehow, it has led to a debate about where the line is between ordering smartly and taking advantage of workers.

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The video shows a man ordering a single soft taco "in a bowl." It was all good until he asked for extra portions of nearly every topping in the line, including rice, chicken, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and guacamole, and repeatedly requested "a little bit more."

At the end of the line, he even argued when the cashier tried to charge him for a full bowl, saying that he ordered a taco, not a bowl. He paid $8.90, covering only the upcharges for queso and guacamole. He recorded a follow-up video commenting on what he paid.

"I got my bowl, y'all. Only $8.90," the man says in the video. "It would have been $4, but I got queso and guac."

If I have a plug or a hack to get a better deal or more food, would I share it online? Probably not, the chances that it would ruin it me or the company is pretty high. Especially if other locations catch on. I feel that if I shared this, what would happen is more and more people… pic.twitter.com/ceglJ68X6l — SonnyBoy?? (@gotrice2024) June 9, 2026

The video has now spread on X, where the overwhelming majority were not impressed. "This is why bowls are almost $15 now," wrote one user. "You people just ruin everything." Other users called the behavior embarrassing and labeled the man a "rat" for exploiting a worker who simply didn't want to cause a scene. One commenter even said: "[The worker] probably gave him two scoops because she didn't want to deal with [him]."

Some, however, defended their own wallets. One X user pointed out that double chicken, double rice, cheese, queso blanco, lettuce, and sour cream make a standard Chipotle bowl, which typically runs around $15. The commenter argued the man may not have saved as much as he believed.

Currently, Chipotle's menu lists its standard chicken bowl starting at $9.25, with steak bowls at $12.45 and guacamole as an extra charge. That's why a commenter broke down why the math doesn't add up in the man's favor. The commenter said queso costs roughly $3 and guacamole between $3 and $4, making the total "nowhere close to a $4 meal."

The boasting in his voice is what’s wrong with everything today.



“I know I’m doing something wrong but I’m going to be prideful about getting away with it.!”

Shameless and gross you are. ?‍♀️ — ~Nikky✨?~ (@KnightrousNik) June 9, 2026

Notably, though, the tactic seen in the video is not new. In 2022, Chipotle blocked a viral hack that allowed customers to pay $3 for a burrito by ordering a single taco through the app along with a number of free sides. The company, according to TODAY.com, had stated the practice "is resulting in a poor experience for our food, our employees, and our customers waiting for orders."

The current hack, for that very reason, depends on the employee's discretion in real time. But as one commenter on X felt: "Rather pay the extra $1.50 to have dignity."