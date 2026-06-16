Wendy's announced its Minions & Monsters campaign on June 8, 2026, via a press release that detailed a limited-time meal and an exclusive drive-thru takeover in the Los Angeles area. The promotion is tied to the upcoming Minions & Monsters film, which hits theaters on July 1, 2026.

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While the meal officially launched on June 15, the immersive drive-thru experience took place on June 11 at the Wendy's location on East Imperial Highway in Norwalk, Calif., giving customers a chance to try the meal early.

Naturally, the limited-time menu and exclusive drive-thru event caught the attention of many fans, leaving some people waiting in line anywhere from four to seven hours just to make their way through the attraction and get their Minions & Monsters meal.

People waited in line for over 4 hours to drive thru a Wendy’s in California



It was for the Wendy’s x Minions & Monsters drive-thru event. There was a themed drive thru and then you ordered a themed Wendy’s meal



One part of the line had a 7 hour wait time written on it….… pic.twitter.com/625oMDksRt — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 16, 2026

Woman Documents Her Four-Hour Wait For Wendy's Minions Drive-Thru

In a video reposted by @WallStreetApes on X, a woman shows the progression of her family's wait as they sit in their car with her children and slowly make their way through the drive-thru line. The first sign they pass warns of a four-hour wait. Later signs drop the estimate to three hours, then two hours, and eventually one hour as they get closer to the restaurant.

When they finally reach the Wendy's location, they're greeted by an immersive Minions & Monsters-themed setup. Throughout the drive-thru, there are themed decorations, multiple screens playing clips of the Minions, and Western-inspired elements incorporated into it all.

Once they reach the pickup window, the family receives their limited-edition meals, which are delivered on a tray hanging from a Minion figure.

Nothing there that was worth that 4 hour wait, this for some kids any adult getting excited about that little drive through event is just a sad adult — Mr. Eli (@YoItsEli1) June 16, 2026

In the video, the woman later circles back to the beginning of the line to check the current wait time. By then, a sign indicates the estimated wait had reached seven hours. Naturally, many commenters were stunned by the amount of time people were willing to spend waiting. "7 hours for a Wendy's is insane. I would've just made the Minions meal at home," one person wrote.

Another commenter simply called the wait "crazy." And a third commenter wrote, "Nothing there that was worth that 4 hour wait. This is for some kids. Any adult getting excited about that little drive-thru event is just a sad adult."

The promotion includes collectible toys, one included with each meal, along with a Banana Frosty Swirl and the option to get one of two themed beverages, the Pineapple Minion MischieFizz and Goomi's Slimey Lime.

The lengthy wait sparked debate online, with commenters divided over whether the experience justified spending several hours in line.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently confirm how long individual customers waited to experience the drive-thru attraction.