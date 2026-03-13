New quarter, new strategy.

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Target announced in a March 3 blog post that its stores will focus on serving “busy families” to increase growth in 2026.

No, the retailer is not bringing back the DEI initiatives that led to widespread boycotting and revenue loss. They’re getting rid of toys in stores.

Shoppers reacting to the pivot on social media said it’s the final nail in the coffin.

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Target is pivoting to groceries and beauty

Target plans to reduce the amount of home products it sells by half in an attempt to offer a more curated selection of products, with increased emphasis on merchandising and an upgraded guest experience.

The category facing cuts includes sporting goods, toys, and electronics that will be removed from shelves to make room for grocery, health, baby, and beauty products.

The brand plans to open 30 new locations and fully remodel 130 existing stores, while expanding the reach of next-day delivery operations in 2026.

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Impending cuts to toy availability at Target upset self-proclaimed soon-to-be ex-shoppers who rely on the store for dolls and action figures.

The news also sparked a conversation about quality and pricing at Target.

X user @bloomingkyu connected Target’s updated plan to a concerning trend in merchandising that’s alienating kids.

“This is getting so bad it’s becoming physical… the removal of kids' toy section in Target and the number of brands that now market to nostalgia instead of children,” they wrote.

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In a reply to the post, the X user wrote, “There’s a growing removal of entertainment made specifically for kids to make space for diluted adult interests made to be child-friendly.”

the way this is getting so bad it’s becoming physical… the removal of kids toy section in target and the number of brands that now market to nostalgia instead of children https://t.co/B9VYAJ8b5m — jacob ✦⋆₊˚⊹ (@bloomingkyu) March 10, 2026

Shoppers say rising prices and falling quality are the real problems

Reddit users pointed out another problem with Target’s new strategy— the plan doesn’t include anything about lowering prices.

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On a thread posted to r/Anticonsumption, commenters said they chose Target over competitors like Walmart because the products used to be higher quality, so they didn’t mind purchasing at a slightly higher price point.

Now that shoppers claim the quality is lower, they aren’t willing to pay more.

“I used to shop at Target because most products were higher quality than their Walmart equivalents, so I was willing to pay a bit more,” commented u/Accomplished_Mix7827. “Now it's the same cheap s**t that costs more for no reason. There's literally no point in shopping at Target anymore.

@eussojbad replied, “Great, so we really won’t be going to Target anymore.”

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“NNNNNOOOOOOOOO!!! I HAVE A HARD ENOUGH TIME BUYING TOYS AS IT IS!!! DON'T MAKE IT HARDER!!! also the tiny grocery store looks depressing. it's too tiny,” commented Hedgegod_xotwod.

@MrBranman was more concise: "Target stays sabotaging themselves."

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