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Hunter Woodhall calls out disappointing lack of Paralympics coverage: “It’s like y’all not even trying”

"This is like some of the craziest stuff humans will ever do, and we can't even put a crew there to film it," he said shocked.

9:55 AM CDT on March 13, 2026

hunter woodhall at the 2024 paralympics and on tiktok
NBC Sports/@hunterwoodhall/TikTok

Hunter Woodhall is sounding off about the lack of coverage for Paralympians at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Many agree with his take.

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Woodhall is a decorated track and field athlete and Paralympian, who made headlines in 2024 when both he and his girlfriend achieved gold medals at the games. This time around, he's not seeing as much conversation around the Paralympic portion of the 2026 games.

NBC Sports

Woodhall details his disappointment

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In a TikTok video, Woodhall said he was astounded that he didn't see any camera crews at some of the Paralympic events. "Tell me how somehow, for the Paris snowboarding, like they just forgot to bring a crew to film it," he said, adding that he didn't see any commentators either.

"And then some of the other events just didn't even have commenting. They weren't even commenting," he said. "It's like y'all not even trying, like these disabled people deal with enough on a daily basis. They don't need to be worried about who's going to film their things so their family and friends could watch."

@hunterwoodhall/TikTok

Earlier in the video, Woodhall said he was amazed by some of the things he saw at the Paralympics, such as a "guy with no arms" and a blind person tackling alpine skiing, who could've been Marek Kubacka, the only fully blind Para Alpine skier at this year's event.

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"I don't even know how hard that could be," he said, astonished.

@hunterwoodhall

As if people with disabilities don’t have enough to deal with. My experience competing in the summer games has been incredible. The support and excitement is palpable, this on the other hand was very disappointing.

♬ original sound - Hunter Woodhall

"...This is like some of the craziest stuff humans will ever do, and we can't even put a crew there to film it," he added. "Anyways, food for thought."

People shared Woodhall's frustration

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In the caption, Woodhall called the whole thing "disappointing." Many agreed.

"SPEAK ON IT!!! I was excited to watch and NOTHING on my Peacock app," wrote one commenter in response.

Another said: "Exactly! We want to know their stories, we want to see them succeed! THEY ARE THE SUPER HUMANS!"

"Thank you for speaking out," shared one. "So effing frustrating to be all in on watching a new-to-you sport, but having to watch it with no commentary. So disrespectful to our athletes."

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"The coverage has been hideously disappointing this year," agreed another athlete in Woodhall's comments. "I’m also a para athlete, at a much lower skill level, and I was so excited because the 2024 summer coverage was great, and I was looking forward to a repeat. But my hopes were dashed."

Another shared, "The coverage has been SO disappointing. I’m always more excited for the Paralympics! The athletes are so inspiring, it’s insane. I wish I could watch them doing the thing they trained their WHOLE lives for!"

@hunterwoodhall/TikTok

His video was then shared on Reddit, where other people commented on the matter. Many people said they agreed with Woodhall.

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"The Paralympics are so often forgotten and have some of the coolest athletes and sports to watch. I don’t know why people don’t watch; these athletes are as incredible as the Olympic athletes," someone wrote on the platform. "The Olympic athletes and networks should do more to promote the Paralympics as well."

Another added, "Ngl, Paralympics is more impressive than the able-bodied Olympics."

A third said, "YESSS, the Paralympics are so impressive, sled hockey is fun af, all the events are great. It’s wild this isn’t huge."

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