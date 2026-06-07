Woman Discovered Her Friend Group Had a Secret Chat Excluding Her — She Left Without Saying a Word and Reddit Backed Her Fully

A Reddit post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries describing how a woman discovered her friend group had been running a secret second group chat to exclude her has drawn significant support on the thread. Commenters are backing her decision to go quiet rather than confront anyone.

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The post described weeks of small inconsistencies that went unexplained — until a single accidental slip revealed what had been happening

A friend mentioned a meme. The poster could not find it in the group chat. She then talked about a dinner get-together but could not find any message trail mentioning the original poster.

The clearest signal came when a birthday party appeared on her Instagram feed — balloons, yard games and a cake featuring an inside joke from the friend group. Everyone from the group was there. She was not, and nobody had told her.

When the poster confronted a friend directly, she said she had not known about the party. Her friend insisted the group had been planning it for a month in the group chat, and pulled out her phone to show her.

That was when the mistake surfaced. The phone showed two group chats with nearly identical names and similar emoji arrangements. The friend had them open at the same time and handed over the wrong one.

"So there's a separate group chat?" the poster asked. The explanation was that the poster sometimes could not attend events because she had no car — but the friend delivering this explanation lived five minutes away and had a car of her own, which the poster noted undermined the reasoning.

She stopped messaging in the group chat she was in. Weeks passed with no messages from anyone else. She left the group chat. Within hours, two separate friends texted her, "Girllll what happened?"

She wrote that she suspected the outreach was less about concern and more about having gotten caught. She did not respond.

Readers on the subreddit supported her decision. One commenter wrote, "I'd remove myself from the group chat and just drop them, honestly. It sucks but you have to protect yourself." Another wrote, "Ugh I'm so sorry. That would hurt me. Like, don't make me explain that I know about your group chat games."

Bro found out he's best friend has been screwing his girl through a secret message in the group chat, he totally lost it during school hours and taught his friend a lesson.#fafo #instantkarma #knockout pic.twitter.com/CXCYc7GhqR — Velrix (@RealVelrixx) May 27, 2026

A third commenter wrote, "Even if it's not them intentionally being petty, I'm sure they can rub their collective brain cells together and figure it out." One user added, "They will probably have a million excuses if you choose to respond but know that there's no real excuse to justify the way they acted." Another wrote, "Doing nothing is best."

The original poster wrote she would update if there were more developments. As of publication, no follow-up has been posted. She ended her post noting she did not plan to send a message explaining herself to the friends who reached out. The group chat, the one she was actually in, has had no messages in weeks.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.