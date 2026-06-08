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Viral Politics

“He Was Having Trouble Even Standing Up”: Trump’s Meet the Press Walkout Has X Debating More Than Just the Interview

5:57 AM CDT on June 8, 2026

A video of Trump grabbing Kristen Welker's shoulder after walking out of a "Meet the Press" interview is going viral

A video of Trump grabbing Kristen Welker’s shoulder after walking out of a “Meet the Press” interview is going viral

|Images via YouTube/NBC News

A video clip of President Donald Trump abruptly walking out of a "Meet the Press" interview is spreading across social media. Except most users are zeroing in not just on what he said, but on how he left.

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The footage, recorded during a Friday sit-down in Wisconsin that aired Sunday, showed Trump abruptly rising from his seat and appearing to use Welker's chair to steady himself as he stood.

A MAGA-aligned account wrote that he, "he still put his hand on her shoulder to console her!" Check out the video here:

A user said, "No, he was having trouble even being able to stand up." A third wrote: "It was pure comedy watching Diaper Don run away." Another user wrote, "It's always all about him. He's having trouble walking and needs help. He was purple with rage and got up abruptly."

"You can still delete this to quell the second-hand embarrassment," one user suggested to the account that posted the clip.

According to The Guardian, Trump walked out after repeatedly making unsubstantiated claims about U.S. elections. The president first said that the California gubernatorial race was "rigged" and that ballot-counting timelines in the state were suspicious. Welker disputed that claim as extended counts are standard under California law.

After that, Welker asked Trump to produce evidence of fraud, and he turned on her personally. "They're crooked, just like you're crooked, your press is crooked. And Meet the Press is crooked," Trump said.

He told Welker, "You're either crooked or you're stupid." One X user thus addressed that framing "He called the reporter crooked and stupid, and you think that shows a pure heart?"

"Let's call it quits because I've had enough," Trump said. "Thank you, darling. Have a good time." Welker urged him to stay, noting she had traveled to Wisconsin for the interview — Trump replied, "I've sat in the rain with you for an hour. […] I've given you enough time"

The interview had also heated up before this point, as Welker asked if individuals guilty of assaulting police officers during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot would be permitted to use Trump's "anti-weaponization" fund. Trump then claimed, without evidence, that rioters had been invited into the Capitol by FBI agents.

Trump did not answer directly whether those convicted of assaulting officers would be eligible for the fund.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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