“The Best Birthday Gift Imaginable”: Woman’s $1,400 Surprise Flight to See Her Long-Distance Boyfriend Has Reddit Emotional

On Reddit's r/girldinnerdiaries, a woman posted about how she gave her long-distance boyfriend a rather expensive surprise. The woman said she and her boyfriend had been together for two and a half years — the last year of which had been long-distance.

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So she wanted to make a heartfelt gesture that would make him feel loved on his birthday.

Along with her post in which she detailed exactly how she pulled off this surprise that she planned a month ago, the poster also shared pictures of a Neopolitan pizza and one with zucchini slices.

She also shared a photo of a spritz cocktail, which she described as "a very happy girl dinner," alongside a "very happy boyfriend."

The woman mentioned that she had booked tickets to the city where her boyfriend lives at 1:00 a.m. last month, and that it cost her $1,400. She said the 14-hour trip also required using the remainder of her paid leave for the year. Thus, she joked that she "better not get sick for the rest of the year!"

The poster said she was not typically good at keeping secrets but had managed to tell only two mutual friends. One of them picked up the woman from the airport and filmed her boyfriend's reaction when she surprised him on his birthday.

The boyfriend only knew that this specific friend would be coming to drop off a cake on his girlfriend's behalf. The woman made up an alibi for not being present for hours because she was on a flight and said that she had not been sleeping very well during that time.

"He suspected nothing," the poster wrote. "It took him a second for his brain to come back online. I think he was a bit in shock, but he was very happy to see me," she mentioned. However, it was, as the boyfriend said, "the best birthday gift imaginable."

just cuddled with my gf for 5 straight hours after a year-long long distance she’s in the apartment rn and im getting food for us this is what i always dreamt of — p (@grreezyy) July 9, 2025

The post drew an unusually warm response on r/GirlDinnerDiaries — a forum that more often hosts stories of frustration and relationship difficulty. "Girl, I was nervous reading this," one confessed. "So glad all went [according] to plan," wrote another.

Many others complimented the pizza and the gesture from the woman. Another woman, however, said that she had surprised her long-distance boyfriend before, but since he is "not very expressive," the reaction that the poster got is the one that she hopes to get someday.

"I will just have to live through your experience," she wrote.

At the end of her post, the woman said that the two had gone out for dinner and ice cream after the surprise. Their next trip is in October.