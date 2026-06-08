Minneapolis Woman Confronted a Gas Station Employee After Allegedly Finding Two Teens Locked Inside — Clip Divides Internet

A Minneapolis woman confronted a gas station store employee about two Foundational Black American (FBA) teens who were allegedly locked inside the store. The woman shared her experience on TikTok, which later went viral.

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The video, posted to TikTok on June 7, 2026, by @jypsyhussle, had drawn more than 42,000 views as of publication. In the video, the woman said she noticed both teens were locked inside.

She said her first instinct was to call 911 — footage in the video showed her dialing multiple times, and she said police never responded. The video cut to after both boys had walked out of the store.

@jypsyhussle 2 FBA children were locked inside a #marathongasstation at 1120 W Broadway Ave Minneapolis, MN 55411 in N. Minneapolis for over 30 mins. After he saw me and another FBA sister weren’t leaving until he let them out, he finally let them go. These businesses come into our community and exploit us by price gouging, they won’t hire us, they don’t even clean up to make it a pleasant experience. But they won’t leave because it’s a gold mine. #fba #northminneapolis #falseimprisonment ♬ original sound - Jypsy Hussle

However, she was seen disconnecting a call between her and 911 and had said, “They need to be here arresting him because you cannot lock people inside a store.”

Footage showed her ending a 911 call before entering the store — “They need to be here arresting him because you cannot lock people inside a store,” she said.

The Minneapolis woman confronted the employee directly, telling him it was illegal to detain people inside the store. His response to the comment was unclear, but the woman had more to say on the matter.

She suggested an alternative to allegedly locking the teens inside the store. The woman said, “All you need to do is write a report. Give the police the report…Do not lock kids in this store.” The employee did not respond and was seen making a phone call.

@jypsyhussle Replying to @jbaby102❌ I edited this part out but that was the end of it. I was late to where I had to be and still had to find a place to get gas. I don’t regret stopping there and staying until I knew the babies were safe. ♬ original sound - Jypsy Hussle

The woman also listed the possible result of his actions, claiming it could lead to a protest and people shutting the individual’s business down. She said, “We will flood this parking lot. You won’t have no (sic) business…”

The video ended with the woman walking away from the store and into her car parked at the gas station. According to the caption of the TikTok, the incident took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.

In Part 2 of the video, which was shared shortly after, she was seen knocking over a trash can in the video and asked him to clean it up. She has not yet shared a reason for her actions. But in the caption of her TikTok, she tagged a TikToker and said, “I edited this part out…”

The Comment Section Split Along Platform Lines

TikTokers flooded the comment section with praise for the woman. Many appreciated her for stepping in. A user said, “This is real community activism. Take care and be well, lady.” Another said, “Thank you for seeing something and saying something.”

A third user on TikTok said, “Thank you for protecting those kids.” A final one said, “Thank you for your act of kindness, sister! Love that for our community!”

However, users on X had more conflicting opinions. An account on X shared the story and prompted mixed responses. Many zeroed in on the comment made by the woman about writing the incident in their taxes. Others wondered about the police’s response to the situation.

UNBELIEVABLE: A Minneapolis woman threatened a gas station worker with a protest, including shutting down the business, and knocked over his trash container, all because he followed state law and locked two teens inside the store after catching them shoplifting while waiting for… pic.twitter.com/SKu15iwPxe — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) June 7, 2026

A user said, “No, they can’t just write it off in their taxes…” Another one said, “Minneapolis police do not respond to 911 calls, it's terrible!”

Another user commented, “He called, she called, but they didn’t bother to show up.” The same user asked, “What’s the point of paying taxes if you can’t use the services you’ve already paid for?”

The details are a reflection of the details shared by @jypsyhussle on TikTok. The identities of the teens are unconfirmed.