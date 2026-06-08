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Video Calling for a Boycott of Chinese Food After a South Carolina Acquittal Has Gone Viral — and the Replies Are Divided

6:14 AM CDT on June 8, 2026

Woman calls for Chinese restaurant boycott

Woman calls for Chinese restaurant boycott

|Image credits: X/ClownWorld

An X post from the account @ClownWorld shared a short video of a woman in a car calling for a boycott of Chinese food.

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The boycott call was in response to a South Carolina jury's acquittal of convenience store owner Chikei Rick Chow in the killing of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton (via CNN).

In the clip, the woman addresses “brown sisters and brothers” and announces “We're boycotting Chinese food now.”

She said that "if somebody can kill one of us then get away with it" — a reference to the Carmack-Belton verdict. at the end of the video, she said she was "boycottin' [sic] Chinese food" and invited others to join, asking "How about you?"

The video went viral days after a Richland County jury found Chow not guilty of murder in the 2023 shooting of Carmack-Belton outside his Columbia convenience store.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Chow chased Carmack-Belton over a suspected theft of bottled water and shot him — investigators later determined the teenager had not stolen anything, according to CNN. Chow’s attorneys argued that he fired because he believed the teen pointed a gun at his son, and jurors ultimately accepted that defense.

Following the verdict, Carmack-Belton's family and supporters protested and publicly called for using economic pressure. Carmack-Belton’s mother urged (via The State) community members to boycott Asian-owned businesses that they felt treated Black customers with suspicion, saying people should not “spend [their] dollar” in stores where they feel watched.

Replies under the clip ranged from mockery of the boycott to sarcastic support from those who said they would welcome it. One commenter wrote that “nobody is going to miss that EBT money,” predicting the boycott would fade once avoiding familiar spots felt like work.

Another user, presumably of Asian origin, joked, "How do we get them to boycott us? Someone please tell them how horrible they are."

One Reddit commenter wrote, “I have a feeling they wanted this outcome bcs fueling this particular culture war is one of the main ways this regime was able to come to power and how they intend to keep that power for good. There’s no other excuse in overcharging than one who wants to throw the case here."

The details of the trial and verdict above are drawn from reporting by CNN and The State. The identity of the woman in the clip and the specific account sharing the video have not been independently confirmed.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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