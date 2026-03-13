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“My credit card is scared”: AMC reveals the “Devil Wears Prada 2” popcorn bucket. It’s a hit

"Kinda want the devil wears prada popcorn purse…"

3:00 PM CDT on March 13, 2026

devil wears prada 2 popcorn bucket
20th Century Studios/@_martremblay/X

The latest novelty popcorn bucket for The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit the internet on Thursday, and of course, it's shaped like a purse. The sleek red handbag comes with a keychain sporting a golden pump and pitchfork alongside a black tag with the film's logo.

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There looks to be plenty of popcorn space, and the clean lines make for easy Photoshopping.

The devil eats popcorn

AMC Theaters announced the opening night promotions for the highly anticipated sequel on Instagram, revealing a pair of limited edition black rim sunglasses and the bucket purse. Those who show up early enough on April 30—the night before the film's release—will also get a "promotional runway magazine."

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Folks seem most excited about that purse.

"My credit card is scared," joked @_martremblay on X.

Every big-name film these days comes with a collectible popcorn bucket. Dune fans ate their movie snacks out of the mouth of a giant sand worm ("Shai-Hulud" for the nerds), and Wicked went all out with hot air balloons, witch hats, and crystal balls.

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A spacious, bright red, top-handle purse was the natural choice for the Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Fashionistas have been waiting over 20 years for part two, and with the original's biggest stars returning, including Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the hype is off the charts for May's first guaranteed blockbuster.

"Devil Wears Prada 2 tickets secured"

As Instagram commenters line up to declare that they've bought their tickets, X users are taking that purse and running with it. Every clip with an ostentatious bag is resurfacing as others Photoshop the popcorn bucket into scenes from the original film.

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"Devil Wears Prada 2 tickets secureddd," wrote @_MissLeandra. "I gotta get a Miranda Priestly-approved outfit to go with my popcorn purse."

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Tweet reading "me walking into the theater with the devil wears prada 2 popcorn purse:" with a gif of a woman carrying the Devil Wears Prada 2 popcorn bucket purse.
@willfulchaos/X
Tweet reading "I just know Jacob Elordi is going to be so happy with The Devil Wears Prada 2 popcorn bucket" with a clip of a woman showing off a purse.
@TheDGrimmett/X
Tweet reading "me walking into the theater with the devil wears prada 2 popcorn purse" with a video of a man carrying a giant red purse down the street.
@starstaehv/X
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Tweet reading "me walking into the theater with the devil wears prada 2 popcorn purse:" with the turtle rescue scene from Conclave clip with the Devil Wears Prada 2 popcorn bucket purse edited in.
@ClubConcrave/X
Tweet reading "Me leaving the AMC theater with my The Devil Wears Prada man’s bag that’s so practical it even has compartments for popcorn!" Below is a screenshot from FRIENDS with Joey holding the Devil Wears Prada 2 popcorn bucket purse.
@mihailo____/X

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Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

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