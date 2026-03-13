The latest novelty popcorn bucket for The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit the internet on Thursday, and of course, it's shaped like a purse. The sleek red handbag comes with a keychain sporting a golden pump and pitchfork alongside a black tag with the film's logo.

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There looks to be plenty of popcorn space, and the clean lines make for easy Photoshopping.

The devil eats popcorn

AMC Theaters announced the opening night promotions for the highly anticipated sequel on Instagram, revealing a pair of limited edition black rim sunglasses and the bucket purse. Those who show up early enough on April 30—the night before the film's release—will also get a "promotional runway magazine."

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Folks seem most excited about that purse.

My credit card is scared

pic.twitter.com/QsNZCpbYHX — Mar (@_martremblay) March 12, 2026

"My credit card is scared," joked @_martremblay on X.

Every big-name film these days comes with a collectible popcorn bucket. Dune fans ate their movie snacks out of the mouth of a giant sand worm ("Shai-Hulud" for the nerds), and Wicked went all out with hot air balloons, witch hats, and crystal balls.

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A spacious, bright red, top-handle purse was the natural choice for the Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Fashionistas have been waiting over 20 years for part two, and with the original's biggest stars returning, including Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the hype is off the charts for May's first guaranteed blockbuster.

"Devil Wears Prada 2 tickets secured"

As Instagram commenters line up to declare that they've bought their tickets, X users are taking that purse and running with it. Every clip with an ostentatious bag is resurfacing as others Photoshop the popcorn bucket into scenes from the original film.

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"Devil Wears Prada 2 tickets secureddd," wrote @_MissLeandra. "I gotta get a Miranda Priestly-approved outfit to go with my popcorn purse."

Devil Wears Prada 2 tickets secureddd. I gotta get a Miranda Priestly approved outfit to go with my popcorn purse. pic.twitter.com/41cVWMSqJY — ??L E A?? (@_MissLeandra) March 12, 2026

this is how i’m going to act at work when we sell the devil wears prada popcorn bucket

pic.twitter.com/Ed8voNxmig — adriana (@funnysexywoman) March 12, 2026

They about to be fighting for them Devil Wears Prada 2 popcorn buckets like they did with Stanley cups. pic.twitter.com/BpwFOSdMg1 — NICRYeN (@nicryen) March 12, 2026

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*Me leaving the theater on opening day*



Stranger: Are you wearing th—



Me: Devil Wears Prada 2 popcorn bucket? Yeah. I am. pic.twitter.com/80POH1BhTP — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 12, 2026

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kinda want the devil wears prada popcorn purse… pic.twitter.com/7Jcd7oMB1u — anth*ny (@oomfpit) March 12, 2026

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