Woman Says Her Ex Ignored Her Seizure—Then She Learned He Was Trying to Buy a MacBook With Her Card

A woman shared a post to r/GirlDinnerDiaries describing how her ex-boyfriend ignored a seizure and tried to buy a MacBook using her credit card.

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The Reddit user wrote that she believed the seizure was caused by a medication interaction after she started a new antidepressant. According to the poster, the new medication specifically could not be taken with monoamine oxidase inhibitors, or MAOIs, such as tranylcypromine.

She had informed her ex that it was dangerous to combine the medicines. She claims that he "didn't give a single […]" about the restriction and pretended not to believe her.

She alleged that he pressured her to take tranylcypromine anyway.

The woman wrote that she experienced a seizure after taking the medication. She was feeling disoriented and called out for him from another room. She wrote that he did not come to check on her.

She wrote that the incident left her fearing he intended to harm her. She claimed she later discovered he had attempted to purchase a MacBook Pro using her card.

She wrote that the incident changed how she viewed the relationship. The Redditor looked back at the incident one last time before she ended the post, as the moment her ex “almost ended [her] […] for a MacBook Pro.”

In the comments under the post, one Reddit user responded with sympathy and focused on recovery. “That was probably hard to share, I’m sorry that happened,” the commenter wrote, before adding that they hoped the poster had moved on and “realized [her] worth.”

Another commenter drew a parallel to their own life, writing that this was “pretty much how [their] best friend passed,” and encouraged the poster to “reevaluate who [she lets] around [herself].”

A third commenter reacted to the allegations about the attempted computer purchase and wrote that “he….attempted murder for a laptop??? Bro he better be in jail.”

The post did not indicate whether she sought medical treatment afterward. The thread also did not include any indication that law enforcement had been contacted or that charges had been filed.

The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries. No documentation supporting the medical claims or allegations described in the post was provided.