Woman Says Paying Bills Makes Her Want to Leave America

A viral video shared on X is prompting discussion after a woman said the financial pressure of paying bills has made her want to leave the United States. As the cost of living remains high, she says she feels overwhelmed by financial obligations, explaining that she spends much of her time thinking about bills—even while on vacation.

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In the video the woman talks about how all she does from the time she wakes up until the time she goes to sleep is think about bills. "Is this life?" she asks at one point, seemingly genuinely perplexed that she is expected to live this way.

She says that this kind of expectation makes her feel like she's working for the American government and not for herself. "They take all your money. You don't even see your money," she says, likely referring to taxes.

Senegalese immigrant says she’s tired of living in America because she has to pay bills and taxes. She wants to return to her home country, finish building her house, and retire. pic.twitter.com/GfEX76uLf6 — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 8, 2026

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According to her, once she has enough she wants to go back to Senegal to finish her business and finish her house. Her jobs, she says, were everything. "Braiding, home health aide, everything," she says. "I work hard in America and every day is stress."

Woman says constant financial stress has left her questioning life in America

Her video has caused backlash in the comments. Many commenters argued that she was overlooking the benefits of living in the United States. In the video, however, she says she has worked multiple jobs.

Some commenters argued that the benefits of living in the United States outweigh those in Senegal. However, the video provides limited information about her personal circumstances, making it difficult to determine whether that applies in her case.

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The video resonated with viewers who discussed financial stress, the cost of living, and whether the challenges she described were unique to the United States.

The video sparked discussion about the cost of living, taxes and work-life balance, with commenters offering differing perspectives on whether the woman's frustrations reflected broader economic realities or her personal experience.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances described in the video or whether the woman ultimately returned to Senegal.