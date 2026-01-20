Ozempic’s unexpected side effect: saving airlines $580 million a year on fuel

A new financial report claims weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy could deliver an unexpected beneficiary: the airline industry.

According to a study from investment firm Jefferies, widespread use of GLP-1 medications could reduce average passenger weight enough to meaningfully cut fuel costs, potentially saving major U.S. airlines hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

Airlines could save millions if passengers weigh less

Per CBS, the study ran calculations based on GLP-1s like Ozempic and Wegovy making passengers 10% slimmer on average. They subsequently calculated that American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines combined could save up to $580 million a year in this scenario, or 1.5% of fuel costs.

The study also suggested this could increase the value of shares in each company by 4%.

Of course, the likelihood of this coming to fruition is up for debate. Many Americans find the cost of GLP-1 drugs prohibitive, making it uncertain how much collective weight will actually be lost in the short term future as a result.

The study also notes that it's unlikely airlines will immediately purchase less fuel.

Social media reacts

Unsurprisingly, many of the reactions to the headline took the opportunity to make fat jokes, express annoyance on behalf of the airlines spending money on fuel for heavier passengers, or slam body positivity in general.

Bro how fat are people if airlines can start calculating tonnage lost via savings. lol https://t.co/Vgw3GZbUqo — MoshiMoshiMoan (@MoshiMoshiMoan) January 18, 2026

"Bro how fat are people if airlines can start calculating tonnage lost via savings," wrote @MoshiMoshiMoan.

“Yo mamma so fat, she drags down airline profitability” https://t.co/NWnLVQzd2M — pika capital (@pikacap) January 19, 2026

"'Yo mamma so fat, she drags down airline profitability'" joked @pikacap.

So, "body positivity" was bad for the environment?



Hmmm interesting. — Deploydon (@Deploydon) January 18, 2026

"So, "body positivity" was bad for the environment? Hmmm interesting."

Imagine being so fat you literally drag down airline profitability https://t.co/GFyNJNRZJJ — litquidity (@litcapital) January 19, 2026

"Imagine being so fat you literally drag down airline profitability," wrote @litcapital.

Others were just exhausted and/or vaguely amused by the idea of looking at everything through the lens of capitalism.

Airlines being personally invested in public health is a fascinating concept. Your spin class brought to you by Delta has some good untapped lore potential https://t.co/ED5rWCrl9q — bucket (@gettindabucket) January 19, 2026

"Airlines being personally invested in public health is a fascinating concept. Your spin class brought to you by Delta has some good untapped lore potential," wrote @gettindabucket.

guy who takes ozempic because he really wants to help airlines save money on fuel https://t.co/FW814jBqcu — mackenzie✨️ (@meatsweatmcgee) January 20, 2026

"Guy who takes ozempic because he really wants to help airlines save money on fuel," joked @meatsweatmcgee.

