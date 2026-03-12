Skip to Content
“Diabolical”: Someone opened their new Star Wars Lego set and found pasta instead of bricks. It’s not an uncommon scam

"There's a Lego set that's really gonna require you to use your noodle."

6:30 AM CDT on March 12, 2026

Star Wars Lego set box above bags of dry pasta in numbered plastic bags.
r/Bernardowss via Reddit

A viral Reddit post shows a Star Wars Lego box and bags filled with pasta instead of blocks, reigniting online ire against return scams. At first sight, an average Redditor might wonder why Lego packed penne in a Venator-Class Attack Cruiser box, but many think it's a method to get an unearned refund.

Featured Video

Some sellers claim they've been victims of this kind of fraud, and reports go back to at least 2024.

Ordered Legos, got pasta

Early on Tuesday, Redditor r/Bernardowss posted a photo of labeled Lego bags next to their Star Wars cruiser box filled with raw pasta. There are five bags of noodles total, and not a block in sight.

"Ordered a new Lego set, got dinner instead," the OP joked.

Photo of an open Star Wars Lego set box above five bags full of penne pasta.
r/Bernardowss via Reddit

Once they confirmed that they ordered the set from Amazon, other Redditors put the pieces together. Many theorized that someone had bought this set from the online retail giant before, removed the blocks, and replaced them with the same weight in pasta in order to trick the returns process.

Famously overworked and poorly treated Amazon warehouse workers don't always have time to check inside. According to some, if they're careful about it, scammers can take advantage of this.

"The added indignity of reusing the Lego bags is so diabolical," noted r/harriswatchsbrnntc.

@lindsayharlak

@LEGO @target I would like some answer to this birthday gift shenanigans ?! Pretty sure someone broke into my gift!! Has anyone else had this happen to them?!? #lego#target#scammed#viral#foryoupage

♬ original sound - Lindsay Harlak

These theories aren't new, and neither is the larger phenomenon. In December 2025, TikToker @lindsayharlak found something similar inside a Lego box from Target. Earlier that year, Redditor r/MtHove opened their set to find a single plastic bag full of spiral pasta. In September 2024, someone received a mix of Legos and noodles.

The prevailing theory is that pasta has a similar weight and makes a sound close to that of Legos when shaken. Most wouldn't know the difference unless they peeked.

Sellers speak out on Lego pasta fraud. Also, puns.

One commenter on the latest alleged Lego return scam claimed they've seen this before as an Amazon reseller. Pasta isn't the only thing they've gotten from Lego boxes that weren't Legos.

"My brother and I sell Legos on Amazon and from time to time we get very expensive Lego sets returned to us just filled with cereal or all the mini figs ripped out," wrote u/bigbobo33.

Reddit comment reading "This must have been a return scam that got put back out without being checked. My brother and I sell Legos on Amazon and from time to time we get very expensive Lego sets returned to us just filled with cereal or all the mini figs ripped out. We always check our returns but sometimes Amazon will just relist an item without sending it back to us so I'm guessing that's what happened here."
r/bigbobo33 via Reddit
"We always check our returns but sometimes Amazon will just relist an item without sending it back to us so I'm guessing that's what happened here."

Despite the inconvenience of reporting the issue to Amazon and not necessarily getting their money back, posts like these contain the silver lining of pasta puns.

"There's a Lego set that's really gonna require you to use your noodle," wrote r/Gutter_Snoop.

"You can tell that it was a returned product because the box is al dente’d," added r/regoapps.

Wait until you see the long-winded Star Wars fanfic someone imagined would pad out the online penne recipe.

Reddit comment reading "My mother was an Imperial Cruise Cooke and My Father Died On Endor, but this noodle recipe brings me back to my childhood of eating whomprat pie and watching the speedbike races. Long ago this recipe was given to my great grandmother who once went toe to toe with treacherous Jedi scum, and over the years she altered it's unique flavor and completely changed it to what it was when she gave it to my grandmother on my dad's side, my mother's mom was a..."
r/Citizen_Empire via Reddit

"My mother was an Imperial Cruise Cooke and My Father Died On Endor, but this noodle recipe brings me back to my childhood of eating whomprat pie and watching the speedbike races," r/Citizen_Empire regaled.

"Long ago this recipe was given to my great grandmother who once went toe to toe with treacherous Jedi scum, and over the years she altered it's unique flavor and completely changed it to what it was when she gave it to my grandmother on my dad's side, my mother's mom was a…"

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

