Starbucks has incorporated a new three-tiered system—Green, Gold, and Reserve—into its rewards program. This move has split customers into two different camps: those who are disappointed in their new status, and those who were pleasantly surprised to arrive in the system's top tier.

A new Starbucks tier system

Customers can find out which tier they belong to by checking the app. If you spend less than $500 at Starbucks every year, then you're going to be placed in the lowest tier of the rewards program, which is Green.

In that tier, a person can earn one star for every one dollar spent at the company, and they also get a free "treat" on their birthday. If they surpass $500, then that puts them in the Gold tier. There, you get seven days to redeem your birthday treat, and you can also earn 1.2 stars for every dollar spent.

Starbucks

However, if you're probably a very loyal Starbucks customer, then you'll probably be placed in the best tier: Reserve.

Customers who reach Reserve status have 30 days to redeem their birthday treat. However, to stay in this tier, they must earn 2,500 stars every year. In Reserve, you get 1.7 stars for every dollar spent.

Starbucks fans react to the new system

When Starbucks announced these changes on March 10, it was met with a lot of backlash from customers, who didn't approve of the company's new rewards program.

"Starbucks is ruining the rewards system," TikTok user @starbucksman67 said. "As if it wasn't hard enough to get a drink from their rewards program, it's going to get even worse."

"What do you think about these new changes going on? I think they are horrible," he added. "I do not think if you spent over $1,000 at Starbucks, your benefits should only be a 70% increase in earning points. I think you should probably have at least double."

@liveverhart, another user on the platform shared a video of her looking disappointed once she learned that she was only "Gold" status.

"I'm so sad like I can't see past November, but I swear if I was at 2,499 stars, I will be so upset," she said.

Another agreed. "I got reserve and am honestly questioning my life choices," they commented on her video.

"Yea the amount of money I spent last year does not add up to this status," suggested a commenter. "I buy Starbucks every day and I’m green so everything is a lie," joked another.

Starbucks customer @katyink sounded off about the company's rewards program on TikTok. "What a way to lose what's left of your loyal customer base, Starbucks," they said. "This was a wild move."

The TikTok user explained that it's not worth it to be in reserve because the benefits aren't that great.

"I can't imagine spending $2,500 at Starbucks in a year, but even if I did, I'd still only earn 1.7 stars for every $1 spent," they explained.

"So I guess the big FYI is that Starbucks didn't really improve their rewards program. Instead, they just made it that you have to spend more money in their stores in order to earn the same rewards that you used to get on the old program," she said.

However, some social media users said they like being in reserve status. A woman posted a happy video of herself drinking a cup of coffee from the brand after she learned she made it to reserve status.

"Starting at reserve is how I know that buying a Nespresso in January was the correct choice," someone commented on her video.

"I have an original physical personalized gold card from back in ye olden days, but I’m green what is this crap," commented another.

"Cries in green status. I haven’t been going, but this banana cold foam has me in a chokehold," cried another.

Another said, "Where my reserve baddies at 💅🏾."

The Daily Dot has reached out to Starbucks about its new rewards program for more information.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



