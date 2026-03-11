Influencer brags her outfit would “cause bankruptcy.” A “thrift god” put it to the test

A TikTok fashion feud is blowing up after a thrifting creator challenged an influencer's claim that her outfit would "cause bankruptcy."

Featured Video

When influencer Allina Ai (@allina_ai) showed off the supposedly high-end look, thrift-focused creator Tea Maisel (@teabby) fired back by tracking down similar pieces at secondhand stores and even revealing the real price of the designer top.

The back-and-forth quickly spread across TikTok, with millions of views and commenters cheering on the self-described "thrift god."

The second depicted the creator in an additional outfit with the caption, "when she tries to copy my style but she doesn't know this will cause bankruptcy."

Advertisement

In a since-deleted exchange, thrifting fashion influencer Tea Maisel commented on Ali's outfit, saying, "unfortunately I'm a thrift god I can replicate ur outfit after two weeks at the bins I fear."

Ai clapped back with, "Isabel Marant ain't at the bins I fear,"

With Maisel responding, "It is I fear," with a photo of Ai's blouse.

Advertisement

A day later, Maisel posted a slideshow of similar thrifted outfits, calling the slideshow "Coachella inspo."

On Feb. 27, Maisel posted another TikTok sharing how much Ai's "bankruptcy-inducing" top actually cost, with the caption, "cus oh ok."

Advertisement

"Thrift god" vs. "bankruptcy outfit"

Maisel's posts starting going viral as users realized she was responding to Ai's TikTok and began tuning into the feud.

The carousel of thrifted Coachella looks garnered 1.5 million views, while the blouse post racked up over 2.5 million views and over 1,200 comments, many of them supporting Maisel's outspokenness and applauding her response.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately this is how petty I am, too," read one comment.

"Classism is that deep guys," read another.

"No Isabel Mara at the thrifts will go down in herstory and I'm glad I witnessed it," read another comment.

Advertisement

The back-and-forth boosted Ai's original TikTok until it reached over 15 million views. The most popular comments on Ai's post made light of the controversial exchange with Maisel and supported the "thrifting god," in her roast of the creator.

"Thrift store girl cleared you i fear," read one comment.

"Thrift store girl has slide shows on her page of her replicating ur outfit like 20 different times lollllll. & each fits eats urs up omg," read another.

"You should thank thrift store girl for your most viewed and liked video, still another comment read, "We [are] all here for her comment."

Advertisement

The internet sides with the thrifter

On March 4, 2026, Ai posted another video of herself wearing bohemian-vintage clothing, captioned, "mind you the whole fit is thrifted, you are literally fighting yourselves."

Still, users weren't having it.

Advertisement

"And who set that system up?" One user asked.

"The switch up," read another.

"I fear you started this," another comment read.

Advertisement

While not commenting directly on her exchange with Ti, Maisel stands by the power and creativity of thrifting over buying upscale brands.

"I’ve been creating Coachella bohemian fits for a few years now on my TikTok and Pinterest," Maisel wrote in a statement to the Daily Dot.

"Upscale clothing brands are recreating vintage styles that many of us thrifters have been already wearing for many years."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.