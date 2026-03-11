A children’s song from Disney Jr.’s Minnie’s Bow-Toons has unexpectedly become a TikTok obsession, with Gen Z creators declaring that Minnie Mouse is officially in her “artpop era.”

The track, called the “Minnie Slide,” appeared in a May 2025 episode of Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel. The song features Minnie Mouse and Daisy performing a choreographed dance routine.

The tune has recently resurfaced online after the release of the January 2026 Bow-Toons episode featuring “My Furry Valentines,” which also drew attention from viewers older than Disney Jr.’s typical preschool audience.

Now TikTok creators are rediscovering the earlier song—and treating it like an experimental pop classic.

Whether the kid’s song is Minnie’s once-in-a-career banger to end all bangers—or more “hyperpop brainrot”—is unclear. But either way, TikTok creators are doing the Minnie slide. Here’s a roundup of some fans and critics getting down to Minnie Mouse.

Minnie's artpop

Several creators have compared the track to avant-pop and hyperpop music.

TikToker @milesaurusrex posted a video dancing to the track with on-screen text reading, “y'all this is Minnie’s Artpop don’t play with her.” In the caption, he warned viewers: “yall are gonna switch up in 5 years i promise,” adding the hashtag #turnedonherjustlikeyallturnedongaga.

Others leaned into the pop comparison even further.

"Mind you, this is pre-furry Valentine era,” wrote @mrsmyspace.

“Furry Valentines = Brat / Fancy Some More, Minnie Slide = XCX world / Take Me Home,” one commenter wrote, referencing Charli XCX’s unreleased album era.

Another creator, @denizsenoo, posted a clip with text reading, “Everyone hating on Minnie’s experimental era will switch up in a few months, just watch.”

Some viewers even credited the track’s chaotic energy to the internet’s love of hyperpop-style humor.

“This is actually amazing, maybe I’ve just been brainrotted by hyperpop,” one commenter wrote.

"I want to hang out with Minnie socially."

@v3nuspees nodded along with the track, asking, “What the heck is happening at the Mickey Mouse clubhouse and where can I buy my tickets?” She noted in the post’s caption that she wants “to hang out with Minnie socially.”

Not everyone is convinced

But of course, not everyone’s getting down to the Minnie slide.

@.apubf gave lethal side eye while listening to the Minnie slide. The onscreen text on her clip read, “Minnie, go back to PinkPantheress’s purse.” The TikTok creator added in the post’s caption, “Maybe go thru newjeans drafts too.”

“Can we double this shade and give it to Sombr instead of Queen Minnie?” replied @black_catz_725.

Although everyone hasn't caught on just yet, @justjacksonw thinks they will. He danced the Minnie Slide in a clip with onscreen text that read, “You guys don’t get it yet.” TikTok users replying to the post complimented his smooth dance moves and categorized Minnie’s “experimental” sound.

"This is her Artpop,” wrote @liveloveandbritney. “She was experimental here,” pointed out @sashafart1. @catdad9 commented, “Mickey Mouse Club HOUSE 💜"

